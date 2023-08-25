The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

CHFL finals 2023: Simpson family's 28 great-grandchildren in action

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is an ambush of Simpsons ready to fire-up the Tiger army in the opening round of Central Highlands football and netball finals - and they all have a double-chance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.