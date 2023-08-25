There is an ambush of Simpsons ready to fire-up the Tiger army in the opening round of Central Highlands football and netball finals - and they all have a double-chance.
Springbank's Simpson clan will feature 28 great-grandchildren of Jim and Angie Simpson when the leagues' football and netball finals launch this week.
A further two cousins who will not play finals this week are only ruled out from play-offs because their teams, under-12s football and under-13 netball, do not play finals.
All those who are in finals finished in the top-four and will have a double finals chance starting with the qualifying finals.
While the Simpsons reckon this is not an unusual feat, having a big family involvement in the one club, Leo Simpson said this was a "pretty good achievement". All cousins are close.
Leo is from a Simpson generation earlier, most of whom are involved in coaching, on committees and running the canteen in Tigerland.
No Simpson has defected to a rival Central Highlands club but a few have chosen to try their luck in the Ballarat Football League, with the family's blessing.
Family figureheads Jim and Angie Simpson were also heavily involved in the football club, despite the club going into recess for WWII and not reforming until 1962.
The Simpsons boast a streak of Tigers' captains, premiership players, league best and fairest winners and coaches.
TIGER TIME - QUALIFYING FINALS
FOOTBALL
Seniors: Springbank v Bungaree at Buninyong on August 26
Reserves: Bungaree v Springbank at Learmonth on August 27
Under-18: Springbank v Learmonth at Learmonth on August 27
Under-15: Rokewood-Corindhap v Springbank at Learmonth on August 27
NETBALL
A grade: Rokewood-Corindhap v Springbank at Learmonth on August 27
B grade: Clunes v Springbank at Learmonth on August 27
15/under: Springbank v Ballan at Buninyong on August 27
*Springbank will also feature in a 17/under netball elimination final at Dunnstown on August 26. This is the club's sole elimination finals contender.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.