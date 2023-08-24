Springbank youngster Archie Geyle is excited about his future with Tigers in the Central Highlands Football League.
He says cannot wait to step up into senior ranks after taking out the CHFL under-18 best and fairest.
Geyle polled 38 votes to a clear-cut win in the count at Ballarat District Trotting Club on Wednesday night.
He finished nine ahead of Luke Ozols from Learmonth.
The 18-year-old joined Springbank from Lake Wendouree this season, keen to follow in the footsteps of his father Chris - a premiership player with the Tigers - at the club.
A midfielder/forward, Geyle said he had really enjoyed his first season - his last at junior level - at Springbank.
"They've been very welcoming," he said.
He is now looking forward to a finals campaign, starting with a qualifying final against Learmonth on Sunday.
Brendan Monaghan from Daylesford also polled 38 votes to be judged the under-15 best and fairest.
BALLAN: Jack Jarvis 13, Kobe Heafield 10, Thomas Cox 9, Tom Parente 9, Corey Heafield 2, Jayce Bower 1, Tyler Pearce 1
BEAUFORT: Jett Appleton 13, Angus Gaylard 12, Thomas Murphy 9, Lochlan Rowe 5, Max Matthews 5, Jude Connor 4, Frazer Carnes 3, George Simpson 3, Marcus Dann 3, Mitchell Collins 3, Zachery Dally 3, Ronin Wenn 2, Lachie Harris 1, Lachie Rowe 1
BUNGAREE: Joseph Elliott 14, Angus O'Keefe 11, Jye Smolenears 11, Tristan Puddy 7, Jack Hartwood 5, Harry Robinson 2, Jordy Beaston 2, Harry Sutherland 1
BUNINYONG: Jack Coffey 12, Flynn Batrouney 11, Jason Farnsworth 3, Clayton Geddes 2, Fletcher Burger 2, Harry Frequin 1
CARNGHAM-LINTON: Hudson Palmer 8, Wylie Anderson 6, Ky Berry 4, Campbell Brown 2, Toby Cahill 2, Jacob Kellett 1, Jake Brennan 1, Jed Muzik 1
CLUNES: Matthew Ryan 9, Lucan Knowles 1, Roman Kennedy 1
DAYLESFORD: Jack French 19, Zach Koleski 14, Adam Leonard 13, Riley White 3, Tulley Pelham 3, Banjo Kinnear 1
DUNNSTOWN: Clay Donald 17, Cody Bower 6, Caleb Rinaldi 5, Dexter Gabriel 5, Samuel Kennedy 4, Jude Ryan 2, Sam Kennedy 2, Callan McKay 1, Jett Leon 1
GORDON: Xavier Winter 10, Angus Newman 9, Dylan Anderson 9, Elijah Muir 5, Jordan Frantz 3, Jack Moore 2, Kaiden Grimes 2, Ryley McLean 2, Noah McConnell 1
HEPBURN: Bodhi Robinson 9, Lochie Johns 8, Edan Clark 3, Isaac Pedretti 2, Nathaniel Lowe 2, Oscar McLucas 1
NEWLYN: Tom Hindhaugh 23, Nicholas Hausler 8, Brodie Tallent 6, Jack Cleary 4, Cody Slater 3, Hugh Geddes 2, Monty Lawson 2, Angus Routson 1, Declan Clark 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP: Zane Attard 12, Declan Jones 8, Thomas Boots 7, Cameron Plier 4, Charlie Walton 4, Saxon Sounness 4, Luke Atkinson 3, Tom Boots 3, Ayden Hotchin 2, Kepler Jones 1, Max Stevens 1
SKIPTON: Bailey Meek 10, Andrew Wills 6, Lachlan Gardner 6, Andy Wills 4, Billy Kirby 4, Charlie Savige 4, Ned Bennett 3, Seth Wall 3, Archie Connors 2, Finn Cullenward 2, James Read 2, James Mackinnon 1
SPRINGBANK: Archie Geyle 38, Brodie Wells 11, Joseph Gregory 6, Corey McEldrew 5,Sam Duggan 3,Tim Buckland 3, Joe McManus 2
WAUBRA: Isaac Menhennet 20, Nathan Jolly 9, James Molloy 8, Rory Wakefield 8, Guy Namtho 3, Ethan Wapshott 2, Game Namtho 1, John Hansen 1
BALLAN: Noah Pace 15, James Pace 12, Logan Monterosso 6, Baso Azzopardi 5, Harry Grech 3, Jed Fenwick 3, Jesse Hamilton 3, Sarah Burton 3, Jed Anglin 1
BEAUFORT: Harrison Welsh 31, Lachlan Fraser 8, Benjamin Grant 6, Thomas Grant 4, Rory Bourke 3, Tristian Drinkwater 3, Callum Mahoney 1, Nicholas Stares 1
BUNGAREE: Joshua Elliott 17, Thomas Hodge 16, Tom Hodge 4, Jet Spratling 3, Lachlan Goss 3, Oliver Wright 2, Riley Hiscock 2, Rhys Trigg 1
BUNINYONG: Walter Orwin 32, Nathan Battistella 16, Alex Wise 6, Aaron Jew 2, Evan Milgate 1, Keenan Smith 1
CARNGHAM-LINTON: Zayden Clarke 6,Hayden Wilson 3,Jed Steegstra 3, Cody Breen 2, Jacoby Carey 2, Robert Allen 1,Seth Polgar 1
CLUNES: Roman Kennedy 27, Benji Featherston 8, Tahj Megna 6, Lucan Knowles 5, Max Mansfield 5, Brett Coon 3, Angus Hartnett 2, Ronan Kennedy 2
CRESWICK: Kipp McLeod 32, Charles Jones 10, Angus Fraser 5, Zane Smith 3, Jackson Chalmers 2, Xavier Deane 1
DAYLESFORD: Brendan Monaghan 38, Hayden Jenkin 10, Tate Koleski 8, Frey Pelham 3, Zachary Marshall 3, William Klu 1
DUNNST0WN: Seth Garner 31, Casey Leonard 7, Patrick McKay 3, Tom Madden 3, Joe Bunnage 1,
GORDON: Riley Shillito 32, Liam Turner 20, Leo Card 5, Darcy Bishop 1
HEPBURN: Dylan Gledhill 12, Cruz Baldovino 4, Clyde Rickiel Obrero 1, Hugo Le Fevre 1, Tyler Keating 1
LEARMONTH: Charlie Bennett 18, Shaun Rogers 18, Bryden Hampson 8, Jarvis Wright 8, Lucas Andrews 2, Zarchary Manning 1
NEWLYN: James Tippett 25, Nash Cleary 6, Riley Mahar 4, Oliver Martin 3, Lachlan Pring 2, Ollie Martin 2, Nate Oswin 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP: Ziggy Dark 31, Finn Russell 12, Spencer Miles 5, Billy Bedgood 2, Ryan Anwyl 2, Archie Walton 1
SKIPTON: Patrick Gowans 19, Harry Collins 15, George Wills 11, George King 4, Caden Clark 3, Joshua Hooper 3
SPRINGBANK: Fergus Toose 26, Max Kinniburgh 10, Ziggy Kamal-Haywood 8, Oliver Britt 3, Callum Simpson 2, Jy Phelps 2, Louis Britt 1, Riley Simpson 1
WAUBRA: Zaiden Morris 12, Axton Morris 2, Campbell Gollan 1, Dylan Gordon-Harrison 1, Thomas Kinnersly 1
Under-18: Nathan Jolly (Waubra)
Under-15: Ziggy Dark (Rokewood-Corindhap)
