Nature Notes: Blackbirds defend territories in Ballarat

By Roger Thomas
Updated August 24 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 10:01am
Our garden this year is the meeting place of three blackbird territories, with three males attempting to defend their chosen land from the others.

