Our garden this year is the meeting place of three blackbird territories, with three males attempting to defend their chosen land from the others.
They meet at a common border, with one soon attempting to push another one back a metre or two, in a bid to enlarge his own territory.
The brown females stay out of this bluffing, fighting, darting and "staring down." Regarding the territorial disputes, it will be interesting to see who gets the birdbath, which is a very important and busy spot for all birds in summer.
In optimal blackbird habitat, territories can be as small as 0.2 hectares. Sub-optimal territories may be eight hectares or more. Damper territories are smaller than drier ones.
Territory boundaries are not defended after the last broods fledge, with blackbirds then often feeding outside their spring territories. Our dry summers force many blackbirds to move to other places in order to find sufficient food, although some pairs maintain their well watered territories year round.
Male blackbirds tend to return to the same territory all their lives.
The spring song of the blackbird is a feature of southern Victoria. Now, in late winter, it is heard mostly at dawn and dusk, and in somewhat subdued form. Next month, it will become louder, and heard at any time of the day. Perhaps our garden will have three male blackbirds singing against each other this spring.
Blackbirds have become scarcer in parts of Ballarat in recent decades, even at Lake Wendouree and the adjoining Botanical Gardens, where they were once common and obvious. Sometimes a walk along the western shore of the lake fails to produce one.
Golden wattle, blackwood and silver wattle are all flowering a week or ten days earlier than usual this year.
Golden wattle has been looking splendid in the Clunes, Talbot and Campbelltown forests in recent weeks. Although there are always early specimens, its normal peak is in the last week of August.
Blackwood is normally just starting to flower now, but it has been flowering more than a week already, with numerous trees out nicely.
Silver wattle is peaking now, also slightly earlier than usual.
The winter has been drier and very slightly milder than average, so perhaps this is the reason for the earlier appearance of wattle flowers.
Pine pollen, lining the edges of wetlands and puddles, and lightly covering cars, has also appeared slightly earlier this year.
However, flowers of smaller species, such as scented sundew, hovea, purple coral-pea, yellow star and other late winter wildflowers seem to be appearing at their usual times.
I noticed these two wattles near Maryborough. One is probably golden wattle, but I don't know what the very pale one is. L.R., Creswick.
Yes, the brighter yellow wattle is golden wattle. The other is spreading wattle (Acacia genistifolia), which often flowers from autumn to winter. Its flowers are often noticeably pale, but in some places they are yellower.
Spreading wattle is a rather open prickly shrub, usually less than chest-high. It is common in forests around Maryborough, but closer to Ballarat it is more localised, although widespread.
It often attracts attention because of its autumn or winter flowers, but your photo shows that it can be flowering at the same time as early golden wattle flowers.
Although many wattles show some variation in their flower colour, the spreading wattle is more varied than most, at least in the Ballarat district. The golden wattle is always bright.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.