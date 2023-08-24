CHFL finals: Toohey holds out hope as Eagles regain | teams changes

Gordon coach Adam Toohey is still holding out hope of playing again this season.
This is despite the Eagles ruling him out for the final series after he injured a shoulder in the last home and away round.
He is sticking with the adage "while there's life there's hope".
Toohey, who damaged an AC joint, is yet to learn whether he will require surgery with the final call on that expected to be made next week.
The key forward said he had already undertaken some rehabilitation in the hope that if Gordon made the grand final he might be able to defeat the odds.
There is a long way to go on each front before that has to be considered, with first of all Gordon needing to get over Hepburn in a qualifying final at Learmonth on Sunday.
While Toohey will be missing against Hepburn, he has confirmed that Gordon will have a significant influx of players.
They will include Sam Griffith, Connor Ascough, Ethan Crackel, Luke Gunnell, Jarryd Graham, Jesse Lampi, Ben Schiltz and most likely Mick Nolan, who while named might not make a final decision on his return until closer to match day.
Toohey said the Eagles felt more at ease going in this year's finals series compared with last season.
"Last year there was nervousness and hope.
"We now know what is required."
There has been a determination in Hepburn all season to make amends to an all too abrupt finish to its 2022 campaign in a preliminary final.
The Burras have had to deal with their share of injuries early, but over the past month coach Mitch Banner has largely been able to have a settled line-up.
Obviously the loss of star forward Andy McKay has been the exception with a serious leg injury.
For this contest at least, this is offset by Gordon being without Toohey in attack.
Banner has taken the opportunity to not only get some important wins, but try a few different things to provide options and also see cameos in front goal by the likes of Mitch Carrick, Ned Johns, and Mitch and Brad McKay
Creswick pushed the Burras closer than they would have expected last week and that will have provided a little reminder that there is still much to do.
Banner returns for Hepburn.
B: S.Griffiths, M.Gunnell, D.Anderson,
HB: B.Frazer, B.Schiltz, H.Biggs
C: M.Hoy, C.Ascough, E.Crackel
HF: T.Murphy, L.Gunnell, J.Graham
F: M.Nolan, B.Sutcliffe, Z.Ryan
R: J.Lampi, M.Griffiths, B.Griffiths
Int: F.Violi, J.Clampit, J.Gorman, R.Clampit
B: F.Anscombe, H.Rodgers, J.Grant
HB: R.Jenkins, J.Wallesz, Z.Kupsch
C: L.O'Halloran, N.Johns, M.McKay
HF: B.Pedretti, B.Coffey, J.Carrick
F: J.Hogan, Q.Butt, M.Banner
R: S.Tighe, R.Ferraro, B.McKay
Int: K.Yanner, B.Yanner, D.O'Halloran, D.Dennis
Skipton has saved its best for the best this season.
Wins over Gordon, Dunnstown and Bungaree reinforce this and the Emus will need to do the same against Dunnstown in an elimination final at Waubra on Sunday.
Skipton has taken a leaf out of Dunnstown's 2022 copybook with a strong defensive mindset, with a defence led by Ben Krol only giving away 80 points or more three times.
The Towners have played with more freedom late in the season with five scores of 100-plus in a row.
While admittedly largely against sides outside the top eight, it has given Dunnstown the confidence it has been searching for.
Skipton has added three first-choice players in Josh Peters, Jethro Kirby and Jack McClure.
McClure provides a physical presence and greater versatility, while Kirby strengthens the Emu's attack and scoring power, having kicked four goals in of his two game since returning from a year away from the game.
Kain Dickson and Mitch Tuddenham are back in Dunnstown's midfield, but there is still no sign of Riley Adams.
In: J.Peters, J.Kirby, J.McClure
Out: S.Boswell, J.Cuttler, T.Huglin
In: K.Dickson, M.Tuddenham
Out: S.Mackie, D.Simpkin
B: A.Twaddle, N.Strangio, J.Peters
HB: B.Krol, S.Romeril, J.Draffin
C: M.Gilbert, J.Maddock, T.Hughes
HF: J.Cusack, J.Peeters, L.Stranks
F: J.Kirby, R.Monument, J.Wilson
R: M.Romeril, D.Kilpatrick, P.Graham
Int: J.Mason, J.McClure, B.Stevens, N.Olver
B: B.Cracknell, P.Britt, B.Leonard
HB: J.Leonard, M.Djordjevic, B.Collins
C: J.Stefani, B.Murphy, W.Henderson
HF: L.Taylor, K.Mullane, T.Wardell
F: R.Walsh, M.Henderson, F.Stevenson
R: K.Dickson, K.Forde, M.Tuddenham
Int: J.Calvitto, S.Forbes, C.Tangey, I.Keating
A freshened up Springbank will be feeling good going into battle against close rival Bungaree in a qualifying final at Buninyong on Saturday.
Underpinned by a powerful midfield, the Tigers have had a week off and strung together 13 wins.
In addition, there is a resolve to get another crack at a grand final.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said with only a couple of players missing, the Tigers were lining their strongest team of the year.
It has been a different build up for Bungaree, which has a mini finals-like series late in the season, which has had a number of lessons.
These have also undoubtedly taken a physical toll - unavoidable when facing up against the likes of Gordon, Hepburn and Skipton in the space of a month, knowing what's ahead.
For a lot of the Bungaree players this is also new territory, with no matter what anyone says is a whole new ball game with the pressure on to the opportunity on offer. It is too good to waste.
Springbank welcomes back Dylan Shelley, but will miss the experienced Chris Quinlan with a calf injury.
Tom Wakefield, Simon Butler, Lachie Thornton and Chris Cowan have all returned for Bungaree, with Sam Cooper (medial ligament) out.
However, there is still no Ben Dodd (quadricep) for the Demons.
In: D.Shelley
Out: C.Quinlan
BUNGAREE
In: T.Wakefield, C.Cowan, S.Butler, L.Thornton
Out: Jesse Gallagher, S.Cooper, X.Carey. T.Gough
B: B.Hanrahan, S.Donegan, K.Kennedy
HB: M.Lakey, I.Pertzel, J.Curran
C: F.Toose, B.Haintz, H.Twaits
HF: J.Simpson, D.Shelley, B.Maher
F: S.Staunton, J.Maher, J.Simpson
R: P.Glanford, J.Thompson, T.Finco
Int: K.Maher, A.Svaljek, F.Donegan, A.Challis
B: A.Gillett, M.Lawless, J.Gallagher
HB: N.Browning, B.Simpson, A.Browning
C: L.Thornton, S.Butler, D.Murphy
HF: M.Geary, T.Elliott, R.Emerson-Jones
F: J.Murphy, J.Mahar, J.Butler
R: I.Quick, J.Sardo, A.Milroy
Int: B.Willian, C.Cowan, T.Wakefield, A.Ross
