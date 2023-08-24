The Courier
Wheatsheaf man to go to trial in the Supreme Court over murder charge

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 24 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 11:30am
A Wheatsheaf man accused of setting another man on fire will plead not guilty to murder.

