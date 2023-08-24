A Wheatsheaf man accused of setting another man on fire will plead not guilty to murder.
Stuart Lee, 63, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a hearing to set a trial date in the Supreme Court.
Lee was initially facing four charges, including arson, causing serious injury, murder and attempting to commit and indictable offence, however three of the charges were withdrawn, leaving a single murder charge.
He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, with the case going to the Supreme Court on September 7 for a directions hearing.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz thanked family members of the deceased who were present in court for the hearing.
This comes after an altercation in Wheatsheaf on March 14, which saw a 69-year-old man airlifted to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital with serious burns.
The man later died from his wounds, resulting in Lee's charge of attempted murder being upgraded to murder.
"It's alleged there was an altercation which resulted in the victim being set alight," a police spokesperson said on the day of the incident.
Lee was charged by Victoria Police's Arson and Explosives squad, based out of Melbourne.
