What a season it has been for Ballarat City's State League 2 women, but the moment of truth arrives this weekend when it faces the undeniable powerhouse of the competition, Avondale, in a top-of-the-ladder crunch game.
Fortunately for Ballarat City a loss will not be curtains on their promotion hopes for next season, given it sits four points clear of third placed Fawkner.
But a loss will mean City needs to pick up full points in the final game of the season against Brunswick City on the road next weekend.
On City's side is this match is the final home game of the season, with the team no doubt keen to give the home-town fans a send-off after a remarkably consistent campaign.
In context this is as hard a match as you are likely to come up against in any competition. Avondale has 15 wins and just the one draw on the season. It has slammed home 85 goals and conceded just five. They are as dominant a team as your will ever see.
In contrast, City has won 13 games, lost two and drawn one. It has scored 44 goals on the season and conceded just 14. In any other competition that would be enough to guarantee top spot.
It was clear early days Avondale would be the premiership team, the battle has always been for second spot and the coveted promotion to State League 1.
When the two sides met earlier in the season, Avondale got the points 3-0, set up by two goals in the first 17 minutes. From that point on, City held their own and conceded just one second half goal afterwards.
There's no doubt City can match their high-flying opponents, but whether it can match it for long enough will be the test.
Regardless of the result, City has a chance up its sleeve to secure a top-two spot, but how great would it be if it could do it home against the best in the business?
The match at Morshead Park is from 3pm on Sunday.
Sebastopool Vikings can head into their final game of the season safe in the knowledge their future is secure for next season, it's not the case for opponent Craigieburn City.
The Vikings 3-2 win last week was enough for them to secure a mid-table finish to the season. Right now, the Vikings sit in seventh position, a position they cannot improve on, but could drop to ninth if results go against them.
Either way, it won't matter for their future, safe and secure in State League 3 for another season.
The interest in this game will be whether Craigieburn City can pick up the win to give themselves a chance of finishing top two.
This week's home sits third on the table, just one point behind Williamstown. While Uni Hill Eagles have secured the premiership, the battle is on for second place.
Craigieburn City will need to win and hope Williamstown draw, or lose, to fifth-placed Western Eagles in the final game. That Williamstown versus Western Eagles is very much a 50-50 contest.
But for the Vikings, it's been a middling season with an 8-5-8 record. It's a season of consolidation which sees them just nine points away from the top two. The club should be able to build on this season and be pushing the top half of the ladder next year.
IN THE NEWS
Pride is on the line for Ballarat in State League 5 when it clashes with arch rivals Bendigo in the final match of the season on Saturday.
With 22 points on the season, Ballarat cannot fall down the ladder, but can rise up to seventh if Deakin University loses its final round game.
Bendigo sits fourth on the ladder and also cannot chance position, seven points behind third and eight points clear of fifth.
With very little at stake for both sides, this could be a free-flowing affair as both teams have been known to slam on big scores at various times throughout the season.
It's been another almost season for Ballarat. The club needs now to start making inroads if it sees itself as a future power of State League football. Remaining in Division 5 won't cut it in future seasons. The off-season looms as a chance for the club to re calibrate its long-term plans and promotion in coming seasons should definitely be first and foremost on the agenda.
With the top four settled in Division 1, the final week of the Ballarat District Soccer Association season looms as a chance for the finals-bound teams to tune up ahead of a big three weeks ahead.
This week's matches are highlighted by the second versus third showdown between Forest (third) and Vikings (second).
Forest will fancy its chances this weekend after the Vikings were held to a 2-2 draw with Bacchus Marsh last week.
There's every chance these two sides will meet at some point during the finals, so it will be a case of which team can come away confident.
Ballarat North Untied has sewn up the top position and will be keen to finish the season on a good note against Ballarat. The other finalist in Creswick will be keen to get some attacking plays going against Victoria Park.
The last match sees Bacchus Marsh host Maryborough in a game for pride.
The women's competition has Bacchus Marsh up against Ballarat North United, Ballarat at home to Creswick and a clash between Forest Rangers and Vikings.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.