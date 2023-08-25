The Couriersport
Ballarat City meet top-team Avondale in Women's State League 2

By Greg Gliddon
August 25 2023 - 12:00pm
STATE LEAGUE 2 - Ballarat City women

The biggest test of the season awaits Ballarat City's women this weekend against Avondale.
What a season it has been for Ballarat City's State League 2 women, but the moment of truth arrives this weekend when it faces the undeniable powerhouse of the competition, Avondale, in a top-of-the-ladder crunch game.

