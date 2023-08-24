Prospective runners for the Ballarat Marathon now have a fundraising goal to work towards as the inaugural event announces its main charity partner.
Ballarat Marathon race director Steve Moneghetti said the partnership with the Ballarat Health Services Foundation is a great step to give runners training for the event a purpose and goal.
"A charity that you're running for does focus you a bit more and gives you a bit of motivation," he said.
"The Ballarat Marathon is very much about mass participation and if you're all sharing a like-minded charity or cause then that really empowers the group."
The foundation's chairman Lindsay Florence said the two groups' values of fitness, wellbeing and collaboration aligned to make a great partnership.
Mr Florence said the foundation helped support funding for services and equipment at the Ballarat Base Hospital.
The foundation has been running since 1989 and managed a $5.5 million fund on behalf of the hospital.
"We've got to continue to build on that base," Mr Florence said.
"A key event such as this puts our names in lights and puts the marathon in lights."
Registrations for the marathon open on Sunday August 27 at 5pm.
The two-day festival involves a mile (1600 metre) and five-kilometre events on the Saturday and a 10km, half-marathon and marathon events on the Sunday.
All events start at the Town Hall and will be measured to world athletics' standards which will allow runners to qualify for some of the most iconic global events, such as the New York Marathon.
Event director Michael Hands said a key part of the event was community connection.
"Health services are all part of connecting the community together," he said.
He said runners will be able to fundraise for the event and the marathon will also be able to raise the profile of the foundation.
Mr Hands said they are hoping to receive 2500 applications for the 2023 event and is excited to see two years worth of work coming together.
"The real work is still to come, which is delivering a really great event and having something to build for year two," he said."
"We see this as an ongoing annual thing that gets bigger and bigger for the town."
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser said support from community leaders and groups is important both for the organisation and the community.
"If COVID-19 has taught us anything, being isolated and being alone has really challenged us all," he said.
"Celebrating the best of Ballarat is a phenomenal opportunity for us all to benefit from a bit of togetherness."
