Former Ballarat High School music teacher Damien Woods will plead guilty to charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old child.
Woods appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 24, to indicate his plea, and set a date for a hearing at the County Court.
At Thursday's hearing, Woods faced 11 charges, down from the 34 child sex offence charges brought against him at an earlier hearing in June.
Several of the initial 34 charges were "rolled up" incidents combined into a single charge.
The 11 charges relate to a series of incidents between August and December 2022, where Woods was alleged to have sexually touched and penetrated a 17-year-old child under his care or supervision.
He was also charged with encouraging a child in his care to engage in sexual activities, intentionally involving a child in the production of child abuse material, and knowingly possessing child abuse material.
The charges relate to interactions between Woods and at least one teenage student under his care.
Following his arrest on January 19, it was confirmed Woods was no longer working at Ballarat High School and the Department of Education had suspended him from teaching.
According to the Victorian Institute of Teaching's register of disciplinary action, Mr Woods' registration has been suspended since February 22.
Woods will appear at the County Court on January 22, 2024, to lodge his plea.
