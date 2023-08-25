It's fair to say last week's round of BFNL A Grade netball was a bit flat. Five games all involving teams in the top half of the ladder against teams all out of the finals race wasn't exactly a promoter's dream.
Fortunately the last round of home-and-away season is filled with high quality matches right across the board including two huge games that will determine the fate of a number of finalists.
The biggest match of the round is the clash at Darley Park when the top-placed Devils play host to third-place Sunbury.
While a Sunbury win won't see them jump past North Ballarat on the ladder, the fact they knocked off the Roosters just two weeks ago will give them plenty of confidence against the unbeaten ladder leaders.
Darley is chasing as close to a perfect season as you can get, with just their late season draw with the Roosters the only points it has dropped throughout the year.
Sunbury got over the top of North Ballarat a fortnight ago, so it will be interesting to see how they stack up against the other competition power, a team hell bent on making up for last season's grand final defeat.
The other cracking contest of the round is the clash between Sebastopol and Redan. This is a crucial match in the context of the season, particularly if Sunbury go down.
The winner of this match will not only get the third spot on the ladder, but what looks to be the best ride through the finals.
IN THE NEWS
Whoever finishes third will clash with the sixth-ranked team in the elimination final, win that and it's off to a second-semi with no chance of being knocked out, regardless of it plays.
It's a huge prize and something that should ensure a thrilling contest between the two sides.
These two sides played in one of the lowest scoring matches of the season back in round nine with Redan just getting the nod 28-25. In that game however, there were many more opportunities for the Lions to score and based purely on that statistics, they should start as slight favourites.
After a loss and bye, North Ballarat will need to click back into form this weekend and it should be a fairly straight forward assignment up against East Point.
The Roosters can't lose second spot on the ladder, so they can be forgiven for taking the foot of the pedal a little bit in recent weeks, but this is a game where they need to hit their stride in preparation for a showdown in the first final against Darley.
Lake Wendouree will be another team looking to get its finals team in order. Like the Roosters, they can't go up or down, but should be good enough to dispose of Melton. Their biggest interest will also be in the Redan v Sebastopol clash as they look to see who they meet in week one of the finals.
The last game of the round is a match for pride between Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat. Both teams have struggled this season, with this match providing a last opportunity for Bacchus Marsh to get a win on the board this season.
We saw in the CHNL that Carngham-Linton got its first win in the last game, so anything is possible here when both teams are playing for pride.
