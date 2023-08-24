Declan Maher has been forced to run his star nine-year-old jumper Nelson in Sunday's $40,000 steeplechase (3600m), as opposed to the time-honoured Grand National Steeplechase (4500m) due to a shortage of light-weight jockeys.
Injuries and unavailability have claimed a number of the top jumps jockey for this weekend's grand final of jumps racing at Ballarat, with final acceptances for the feature at just 11 runners, despite 15 nominations.
When speaking to The Courier this week, Maher flagged that he might be forced to race his last-start winner in the lead-up event to the Grand National if he was uanble to find a jockey.
Nelson will now carry the top-weight in the 3600m steeple, sponsored by Miners Rest trainer Henry Dwyer. He will be ridden by Aaron Kuru at 72kg.
Kuru had already been booked to ride the Dane Smith-trained San Remo in the Grand National at 66kg, with Maher unable to find a rider for the 64kg Nelson have been allocated for the feature.
It leaves superstar, the Ballarat-trained Stern Idol likely to run as near unbackable favourite. Over his past three runs, Stern Idol has averaging winning margins in-excess of 20 lengths, with a 25-length victory in the Crisp Steeple at Sandown being his last start.
This season, the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace has won four of his past five races, with the only downer, a failure to finish in the Grand Annual Steeplechase in Warrnambool on May 4. A win in the Grand National on home turf would be some consolation for the jumper after the disappointment in May.
One of the other runners to watch will be the Symon Wilde-trainer Vanguard who has in previous seasons won the Brierly Steeplechase at Warrnambool, and this year was fourth in the Grand Annual.
Kuru's mount San Remo also looks a likely challengers having won over the hurdles at Sandown on August 6. The step up to the fences will be the query, however the 10-year-old is coming off a six-length trial victory over the steeples on August 14.
A crowd of around 5000 people is expected to flock to Ballarat Sunday for all jumps card, with the $400,000 Grand National at 3.15pm the feature
GRAND NATIONAL FIELD AND WEIGHTS
1 Stern Idol 71kg
2 Bell Ex One 67kg
3 San Remo 66kg
4 Vanguard 66kg
5 Tolemac 65kg
6 Count Zero 64kg
7 Crosshill 64kg
8 Castrofrancaru 64kg
9 Brungle Bertie 64kg
10 Killourney 64kg
11 Contradeel 64kg
