Verbal abuse from the community has become an almost daily occurrence for workers in the Hepburn Shire and council is asking for it to stop.
Chief executive Bradley Thomas said the number of incidents had been increasing, both via abusive phone calls and emails or people stopping council workers when they were out grocery shopping.
"Being a small community, people know who works for council," he said.
"The amount of and the level of name calling and swearing that is going on - if people are frustrated, I get that, but this is not fair on our staff."
Mr Thomas said there had been a lot of complaints around planning decisions, most often neighbour disputes.
Other issues like which projects the council is focusing on or where it is spending money have been raised.
Mr Thomas said he acknowledges they do not always get things right and they need to be accountable to the public, but is asking the community to go about it in a respectful manner.
"That's what we're asking for people to do, behave themselves and be respectful to staff, and you'll get that back in spades."
"If you're frustrated about a decision or a process, there's ways to go about appealing that or having your voice heard."
Mr Thomas said the Hepburn Shire is not alone in looking for ways to deal with this issue.
Two weeks ago the Buloke Shire, to the north-west of Hepburn sent out a media release explaining their workers had experienced "unprecedented levels" of aggressive behaviour.
"Let's try something else and sort of put the community on notice," Mr Thomas said.
"At the end of the day, we're just people trying our best as well."
