It's a big double-header for the GWV Rebels with both the boys and the girls set to take to Mars Stadium on Friday night.
Both teams will be looking for big matches against the Western Jets as they tune up for finals.
The Rebels girls are back in action following a Coates Talent League four week bye before the finals campaign starts on the weekend of September 9 and 10.
"This game has certainly been penciled in all year as an important one for all at the Rebels," Talent Lead Brooke Brown said.
"I think anytime the players have the opportunity to play under lights at a ground like Mars Stadium the vibe and energy certainly goes to another level at training in the weeks leading up to the game.
Given that finals are upon us in the next couple of weeks, our players are certainly excited for the weeks ahead."
Brown said the team had been busy playing matches in recent weeks, despite having four weeks off from the league.
"Although we haven't been playing CTL games, our girls certainly have been busy either at local football level including finals or at state representative level," she said.
"We had six girls playing for Vic Country which is a wonderful outcome for our program. To see those girls develop both on and off the ground has been outstanding, and it is hoped they can take their learnings back to their local community clubs."
The GWV Rebels boys had a very strong victory in the last round, getting the better of the Bendigo Pioneers by 48 points.. With scores even at quarter time the Rebels kicked 13 goals to 5 in the remaining three quarters. The highlight was small forward Lachlan Charleson from East Point who kicked 8.4 for the game.
"The boys really responded well after half time and showed what they can really do when they work as a team, play the basics well and hold pressure around the football. It was a really pleasing result and we certainly will once again need to be at our best Friday night," Brown said.
"We have really focused on recovery this week, given the short turnaround between games. The Jets are coming off a bye and couple of weeks off, so they will be ready to go. We would really like to ensure we are performing well as we head into the Coates Talent League Wildcard Round next weekend." Brown stated.
The Rebels have named Hugh Trigg from North Ballarat FC) to make his debut on Friday night.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.