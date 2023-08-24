Living large in a small space: How to decorate a studio apartment

The evolving discipline of compact interior design has plenty of wisdom to offer those looking to live large in a smaller space. Picture Shutterstock

Over the past few years, Victorians of all ages have been embracing the idea of living in cities with a bit more hustle and bustle.



And as our population density grows even denser, inner city accommodation and residences grow more compact.



But there are some simple pleasures in compact living.



A smaller living space means less time spent on cleaning your home, and more time in the outside world - two qualities which are undoubtedly going to be appealing for students and young professionals with rich social calendars.

The only obstacle is figuring out how to make the very most of your smaller living space.



This becomes particularly challenging for Victorians living in one-bedroom studio apartments.



Thankfully, the evolving discipline of compact interior design has plenty of wisdom to offer those looking to live large in a smaller space.

Here are some design tips and tricks to get everything you need out of a studio apartment space.

Invest in your vanity

Anyone who's lived in a rental apartment knows all too well just how valuable mirrors can be.



Whether it's mirrors on dressing tables, floor-length mirrors, or even just wall-hanging portrait mirrors, having these reflective surfaces not only helps add a sense of depth to your interiors, but it can also allow you to prepare for the day with absolute ease.

Having vanity furniture available in your small apartment space can save you the stress of getting ready in your bathroom.



Wouldn't you much rather have all your beauty essentials and a decently sized mirror available right by your wardrobe or dresser?



It may not seem like much on paper, but when you're doing an early morning rush to get ready or even just indulging in a little evening beauty routine, your vanity amenities can make a world of difference.

Add multi-use appliances to your kitchen

Clutter is naturally bound to be a big concern in smaller interior spaces, but there is one room in particular that apartment dwellers will want to keep clean and orderly above all else.



We're of course, talking about the kitchen.

No home can feel comfortable without a functional and practical kitchen space.



And apartments tend to come with minimal kitchen cupboards and bench space.



So how do you make sure that your kitchen is comfortable and not cramped?

Alongside grabbing a few extra tabletops or benches for easy food preparation, apartment dwellers are encouraged to invest in easy-to-use multifunction kitchen appliances wherever possible.



That way, you can make sure that your kitchen cupboards are only stocked with appliances that you'll be sure to use on a daily basis.

Get yourself a dining table

Although dining rooms are typically featured in larger family homes, there are some very real benefits to adding this piece of furniture to your home - even if you're living in a one-bedroom apartment.



Dining tables have always been regarded as a place for congregation in the home.



The opportunity to sit at a table with your friends and loved ones in order to share a meal is basically a sacred ritual at this point.



With a dining room table in your apartment, you can ensure that you don't sacrifice your right to experience this ritual and to share your home space with the people you love.

And if you're concerned that a dining table may take up too much space in your home, you can easily find extendable or folding dining tables at a number of furniture retailers nowadays.



All you need is a gateleg table against a wall to create a dining space that can be folded down to next to nothing.

Design a little reading nook for easy study

It can be all too easy for studio apartment dwellers to inadvertently arrange their whole interior space around a TV screen. After all, what else is there to point your living room furniture at?



But if you've got your kitchen, bedroom, and perhaps even a bathroom all in the one open floor plan, having every facet of your domestic life pointing towards a screen can be a little detrimental to your emotional wellbeing.

With that, we recommend arranging furniture around multiple different focal points.



One fantastic way to do this is by setting up a cosy armchair and some bookcases by a window so you can create your own little reading nook.



This little space will encourage you to minimise your screen time every day and also help you stay connected to the outside world.



And for any students living in a studio apartment, you'll find that having your own little reading nook can also help when it comes to studying or doing your weekly reading.

Practice zoning in your interior space

We've alluded here and there to creating multifunctionality in your smaller living space.



Adding a dressing table can help you enjoy vanity amenities, a dining table can be valuable for entertaining, and some well-arranged bookcases can be a great way to block out all of these other spaces in your apartment.



But did you know this practice of compartmentalising your apartment space actually has a name?

This nifty design hack is a practice called zoning, and it was developed as a method for maximising the area of open floor plans in modern homes.



Zoning can be a great way to create comfortable and organic living spaces within a studio apartment without having to feel like you're sleeping in your kitchen or eating in your bathroom.

The best way to practice zoning is by arranging your furniture so that all individual areas (i.e. your living room, your reading/study nook, your dining room, etc.) are all seemingly self-contained.



This means that all furniture is pointing inwardly, creating a sense that you're entering or exiting a designated space whenever you move around your interior.



Using room dividers, screens, and other partitions can also be a great way to practice zoning.



On top of the tips and tricks we've outlined above, apartment dwellers can also make other design considerations based on the amenities or design features they have in their living space.



For instance, if you have a balcony, then do what you can to transform this compact outdoor space into a lush green garden amidst your urban jungle.



And if you have a loft bed, then consider how you can make this space cosier and more of a retreat from your wider living space.

All things considered, finding comfort in a compact home space is all about being resourceful as well as creative.

