The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

End of an era as Millers Arms Hotel changes owners

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Popular publican Darryl Stewart is unsure if he's ready to call last drinks on his time behind the bar of the Millers Arms Hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.