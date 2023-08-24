Popular publican Darryl Stewart is unsure if he's ready to call last drinks on his time behind the bar of the Millers Arms Hotel.
Sunday, August 27 will be his final day of pouring beers at the Soldiers Hill pub, and will mark 20 years and one day since he walked through the door as the new publican and owner of the historic hotel.
Mr Stewart made the decision to put the pub on the market and retire on his 65th birthday a little over a year ago to spend more time with family.
"As I approach it I feel like it will be good to go, but I don't know what I'm going to do when I do go," he said.
"As it gets closer I wish I had never put it on the market, but I'm getting old enough. It's the end of an era ... and time to put the feet up."
But he knows it will be in good hands with new owner Brett Aspland who has become a regular since agreeing to buy the pub last year.
And if Mr Aspland needs a hand he won't have to look far - Mr Stewart and wife Sue will be living next door, when they're not travelling.
It will be a change of pace and lifestyle for Mr Aspland, who has been a shift worker for 35 years and "never poured a beer in my life".
"I came in with a friend who said the pub was for sale," Mr Aspland said. "It's nice old pub, Darryl showed me around on the Friday and I put an offer in on the Monday.
"I've only got experience on the other side of the bar.
"I just liked the place ... it's an old country pub that you don't see any more."
He plans to only make a few minor changes when he takes over, including "modernising" the glass sizes from Mr Stewart's traditional sevens and pots to add schooners, and putting a "dry" on tap.
"I'll put a dry on tap and ... young people drink schooners these days," he said.
He will also look to get Friday and Saturday nights "up and running a bit more" with some bands or music but apart from that the Millers Arms will stay the same as it always has been.
The original pub was built in 1864 with "A Miller" the first publican, and after a fire at the turn of the century it was rebuilt with a second storey added. Mr Aspland will be the pub's third owner since 1953.
The people and relationships he has built is what Mr Stewart will miss most about pub life, and it is what Mr Aspland is looking forward to.
"It's all about people and friendship ... and just talking," Mr Stewart said.
Mr Aspland has got to know regular customers over the past 12 months and is looking forward to calling the pub his own.
"Everybody here, all the regulars are really good people, really genuine people," he said.
The 12 hour shifts he's worked for Laminex for 23 years, and the flour mill for 10 years before that, have put him in good stead for the long days involved in running a pub.
"I'm used to the long days and just looking forward to a change. I'll be home every night."
There's no special farewell for the Stewarts planned at the Doveton Street hotel on Sunday, but Mr Stewart is expecting a busy day.
"It will just be a regular day with a few more coming in," he said. "I imagine it will be busy."
