At Dunnstown Recreation Reserves, Saturday, 2.35pm
ELIMINATION FINAL
LAST MET: round 13, 2022 - Saints 11.12 (78) d Cats 10.9 (69)
Carngham-Linton 5th (12 wins, 4 losses)
Newlyn 8th (10 wins, 6 losses)
SELECTION: Saints
What a golden era Carngham-Linton had in the Lexton Plains Football League.
In the 12 years of the competition up to 2010, the Saints won premierships in 2000, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008, and played in another five grand finals.
They did not finish lower than fourth, playing in 39 finals and winning 25 of them.
It has been a different story since joining the Central Highlands Football League.
The Saints knew it would be much tougher, but they would not have imagined they would have to wait until their 13th season (12 if you discount 2020, abandoned owing to COVID-19) to play in finals for the first time.
At last Carngham-Linton is there - facing Newlyn in an elimination final at Dunnstown on Saturday.
After a series of winless seasons, reaching finals is a stunning achievement. It took a massive recruiting campaign and every player - old and new - has played a part.
Now like Newlyn, which has also bounced back to plays, Carngham-Linton is desperate to go on with the job.
The Saints will not be satisfied just to say they have made it.
Carngham-Linton and Newlyn each important inclusions.
The Saints get back Wayne Bruty, Brad McDonald and Tarun Raven, but lose ruckman Marcus Grisby.
The Cats have regains coach and key forward Marcus Darmody, Dan Wehrung and ruckman Jarrod Fryar.
A shoulder injury looked to have ended Fryar's season, but his surprise return does provide make it tougher for Carngham-Linton with Grisby out.
Newlyn has a wealth of experienced and battle-hardened players led by coach Marcus Darmody, Cal Currie and Chris Giampaolo, but Carngham-Linton's superior leg speed - an area the Cats admit they have been found wanting in - flair and exuberance should give it the edge.
TEAM CHANGES
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: W.Bruty, B.McDonald, T. Raven
Out: M.Grisby, L.Grigg, T. Sarah
NEWLYN
In: M.Darmody, D.Wehrung, J.Fryar
Out: L.Bell, F.Lowe, D.Hardy
B: A.McPherson, R.Nunn, P.Martin
HB: J.O'Brien, W.Bruty, K.Raven
C: T.Clark, N.O'Brien, B.Benson
HF: M.Knight, M.Giddings, S.O'Loughlin
F: B.McDonald, T.Scoble, J.Foley
R: T.Raven, D.O'Brien, M.Richardson
Int: J.Faull, H.Butler, B.Doolan, C.Lloyd
Emg: T.Sarah, J.O'Brien
NEWLYN
B: L.Gill, S.Murphy-McKay, E.Currie
HB: M.Tilley, M.Darmody, S.Willmott
C: C.Currie, J.Labbett, K.Prendergast
HF: D.Wehrung, W.Lund, L.Prendergast
F: F.Hay, A.Rofe, J.Starcevich
R: C.Giampaolo, J.Fryar, D.Fishwick
Int: J.Lee, J.Hillas, G.Widdicombe, P.Labbett
