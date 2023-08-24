A house in Mount Helen and a second-hand Porsche Cayenne were purchased using the ill-gotten gains of a man who scammed the ATO out of more than $800,000.
The money was fraudulently claimed through the lodging of several false business activity statements for an earthmoving business, after which the business owner pocketed the GST credits.
Red Cliffs man Linden Phillips, 30, appeared at the County Court on Wednesday for sentencing, after pleading guilty to the fraud, which occurred in late 2021.
The court heard Phillips began defrauding the ATO after his release from prison for earlier matters on August 31, 2021.
On October 12, 2021, Phillips created an integrated client account with the ATO and registered for GST, which he backdated to January 26, 2018.
Judge Frances Dalziel told the court that since January 2018, the only earnings Phillips had actually made aside from government payments were for two weeks of work with a earthmoving business in New South Wales.
On October 22, 2021, Phillips reported a total sales amount of $15,631 to the ATO, with a GST amount of $1421, claiming $14,579 in GST credit.
A refund amount of $13,156 was then claimed by Phillips and deposited into his bank account. If the amount of credit claimed was true, it would have meant Phillips spent $160,369 on the business.
Judge Dalziel said the first false business activity statement was "in effect a test run", with Phillips continuing to lodge 46 false business activity statements across October and November 2021.
He was paid a total of $834,437 from the fraudulent activities.
An ATO officer contacted Phillips on December 8, 2021, regarding the payments, with Phillips telling the officer his business activity statements had been prepared and lodged by an accountant.
Phillips gave the name and information of the "accountant", who was revealed to be a painter, with no accounting experience.
Phillips told the officer he had significant business expenses as a result of his earthmoving business, including fuel, tools and subcontactor costs.
He was told for the amount of tax claimed, he would have had to have spent about $9.7 million on his business across the three years in question.
Phillips was unable to provide proof of purchase to the officer, and said he operated a cash business. He ceased all contact with the ATO, despite attempts to contact him.
Despite the warning from the ATO, Phillips continued to attempt to defraud the tax body - lodging a further false business activity statement on December 30, 2021.
The refund amount claimed was $17,520, but refused by the ATO.
The court heard over a period between November 30 to December 8, 2021, Phillips transferred $742,619 between accounts and to his mother and girlfriend, who lived in Ballarat.
A remainder of $91,000 was spent on "daily living expenses".
IN THE NEWS
On December 6, 2021, Phillips paid $55,000 to purchase a second-hand Porsche Cayenne.
He also sent a total of $602,000 to his mother across nine transfers to buy a house in Mount Helen, which was placed into his girlfriend's name.
Phillips was arrested on April 25, 2022, in relation to other matters.
He entered a plea to the charges at a hearing in the Melbourne County Court on August 7.
Judge Dalziel handed Phillips a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence, with a non-parole period of five years.
A total of 441 days was recognised as already served in pre-sentence detention.
He he not pleaded guilty, and was found guilty at trial, Phillips would have been given a nine-and-a-half year sentence with six-and-a-half years non-parole.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.