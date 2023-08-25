The Courier property: Landmark estate owners hope renovation will pay off

This week you got to take a look inside a landmark house in Clunes following a renovation project during the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to this extensive renovation, The Vicarage's asking price almost doubled in value to $1.49 million to $1.59 million. The owners are hoping their work on bringing back the home to its full glory will pay off.
I featured one of Ballarat's intriguing houses, located next to Mount Warrenheip's medieval Kryal Castle. Its founders, Keith and Joyce Ryall, built and designed the 'castle-like' house.
The property has been on the market since May with an undisclosed asking price. Mrs Ryall sold the property in 2017 for $900,000.
The house features soaring domed ceiling, a dining hall that could house a large regal gathering and full suits of armor lining the living area.
In the latest sales results, I uncovered an Edwardian that sold within a week at the top end of the asking price.
The owner of the Ballarat Central property was very happy to get $770,000 for the three-bedroom house after purchasing it in 2008 for $207,000.
The owner recently renovated it throughout to offer a perfect blend of classic charm and modern amenities often seen in these types of houses in Ballarat.
Meanwhile, there has been talk about the state government's plan to introduce a $5 levy per booking on short term accommodation including those on Airbnb and Stayz platforms, and hotels.
This follows the government's confirmation in July it is working on a housing package.
AirDNA data figures show Ballarat recorded the highest growth in supply of short-term rental across regional towns in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania in a year to July. Will a $5 levy impact our Airbnb hosts?
As yet, it hasn't frightened them away, according to Blonde Property chief executive officer Jessica Jordan.
In another upset in the construction industry, Harmac Homes went into voluntary administration this week.
The new home builder has 15 houses under construction in the Ballarat area. Construction will pause on these projects for five weeks while the voluntary administration process occurs.
In hoping for a good outcome, the company has told its customers it intends to finish current builds.
