Finals round brings up a number of possibilities

WestVic is chasing a fifth placing on the State League 1 women's ladder, but it won't be easy with a clash against the second-place Yarra Valley to close out the season.
Back-to-back wins have given WestVic the comfort it needs to stay away from the bottom rungs on the ladder with a home win to finish off the year clearly in their sights.
Yarra Valley probably has more to play for in this game than the home side with them still chasing top spot on the ladder which would mean a home final first up.
WestVic's women can be proud of their season. Six wins and a potential top five position will be the best result in the club's history in the top flight.
Now the trick will be gaining enough players to put together a reserves team and be able to stay in the best state league in the state.
For the men, after a week off, it's one final match of the regular season before finals begin. This week's clash is against Collegians-X and really should offer them nothing more than a chance to get their finals team in roder.
WestVic has dominated the State League 2 competition and head into the final round without a loss. The minor premiership was sewn up weeks ago and they could finish as much as seven points clear of the rest of the field.
Collegains-X have won just the two games this season, but would be keen on a victory to make sure they stay ahead of the bottom two.
WestVic should be too strong with this game giving them an opportunity to go into next weekend's first final against either Knox or St Bede's full of confidence.
Saturday's matches are both at Prince of Wales Park with the men's match at 2pm and the women's match to follow at 3.30pm.
