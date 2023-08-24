There's just one more day until the 2023 CHFL finals series kicks off, and The Courier is continuing its leading live coverage.
In partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, each week two games will be live streamed as the race for a spot in the Grand Final heats up.
This Saturday, August 26, The Courier will live stream the 1st elimination final between Carngham-Linton and Newlyn at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve.
The game is due to start at 2.35pm, with the live coverage, led by David Brehaut to commence at 2.30pm.
Then, on Sunday, August 27, we will bring you the action from the 2nd elimination final between Skipton and Dunnstown at Waubra Recreation Reserve.
The first bounce is once again scheduled for 2.35pm, and our coverage will commence at 2.30pm.
You can watch previous live streams throughout the 2023 home-and-away season here.
The streams will only be available to digital subscribers at thecourier.com.au, so be sure to sign up here. You'll also be able to keep up-to-date with the latest news from the CHFL/CHNL as well as the BFNL.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.