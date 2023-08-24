The Courier
Home/Photos and Video
Transport

September V/Line disruptions: Coaches to replace trains on Ballarat line

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 24 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More disruptions are coming to the Ballarat train line in September, as part of the state government's spring suite of maintenance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.