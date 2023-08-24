More disruptions are coming to the Ballarat train line in September, as part of the state government's spring suite of maintenance.
Coaches will replace trains between Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat from September 16 to September 28 due to heritage restoration works at the Ballarat train station.
Trains will run between Southern Cross Station and Bacchus Marsh Station during this time.
Coaches will depart Ballarat, Wendouree, Ararat and Maryborough stations up to 30 minutes earlier than usual train times.
Commuters are urged to allow an extra 40 minutes for their journey.
Coaches will also replace evening trains on the Ballarat lines for the entire journey from September 17 to 20.
Exact details on the station works have not yet been revealed. The Department of Transport has been contacted for comment.
More information can be found at the V/Line website.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.