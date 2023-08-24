The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Lal Lal Primary plant gum tree forest to feed Wildlife Park koalas

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lal Lal Primary School pupils have used muscle power to create a secure food source for the koalas at Ballarat Wildlife Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.