Shed 5/27 Laidlaw Drive, Delacombe | Ready to occupy

By Commercial Property
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:00pm
Ready to occupy
  • Shed 5/27 Laidlaw Drive, Delacombe
  • 250 square metres
  • $650,000 plus GST
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: David Wright 0418 518 353
  • Inspet: By appointment

Nestled within Delacombe's tightly-held industrial precinct, this brand-new warehouse is a rare chance to secure a foothold amid a landscape of renowned local and national brands.

