Ready to occupy

Nestled within Delacombe's tightly-held industrial precinct, this brand-new warehouse is a rare chance to secure a foothold amid a landscape of renowned local and national brands.
Surrounded by well-known names such as Pedders Suspension, Christians Bus, and D2E Gym, the property enjoys an enviable strategic location.
Perfectly positioned just 10 minutes from the bustling Ballarat CBD, this commercial property exemplifies convenience, without sacrificing industrial functionality.
With a total build area of 250 square metres (approx.), it has a high clearance roller door to ensure convenient access for various operations.
The concrete panel construction not only gives it a contemporary aesthetic, but is also underpinned by quality and durability.
This property is a testament to the potential for growth and expansion the precinct has to offer.
It's ideally suited for owner-occupiers seeking a strategic base of operations, or astute investors looking to capitalise on the region's growth. Call the agency for more details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.