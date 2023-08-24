A spacious home in the perfect position

Ray White Ballarat, in collaboration with Ray White Rural Victoria, takes pride in introducing this exceptional three-bedroom home, the embodiment of architectural brilliance meticulously brought to life by a renowned Ballarat builder.
Built in the past year and having only had one owner, selling agent Tash Guinea from Ray White Ballarat says this property is all about the location. "It's close to everything for families and ticks every box, with the highest of quality finishes," she adds.
The residence sits on 448 square metres and stands as a testament to superior craftsmanship and thoughtful design.
The heart of this remarkable home lies in its centrepiece - the kitchen and open dining area. Custom cabinetry adds a touch of luxury, while the expansive walk-in pantry ensures that culinary essentials are not just stored, but organised with precision.
Beyond functionality, this space is an entertainer's dream, a place where culinary artistry and socialising blend seamlessly.
Whether it's a cosy family gathering, a captivating movie night, or a celebratory event, the rumpus room transforms effortlessly, accommodating the occasion at hand. Its dynamic nature underscores the property's ability to align with your evolving lifestyle.
A true sanctuary within the residence, the main bedroom has an ensuite with a skylight that allows natural light to fill the room.
High ceilings throughout the home contribute to an open and airy ambiance, allowing for a feeling of ample space.
Safety is a paramount consideration in the home's design. A custom door equipped with digital locking enhances security, while strategically integrated security cameras give comprehensive coverage, leaving no corner of your property unmonitored.
As you step outside, a fully landscaped and low-maintenance garden unfolds, a testament to meticulous planning for the years ahead.
The covered alfresco area extends an invitation to savour the outdoors in comfort and style, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.
Designed to provide both serenity and visual appeal, these outdoor spaces are sure to beckon you, while kids will also find the nearby parkland and playground a real drawcard.
