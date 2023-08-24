The Courier
13 Overall Street, Lucas | High quality home ticks all the boxes

By House of the Week
Updated August 27 2023 - 12:30am, first published August 24 2023 - 5:00pm
A spacious home in the perfect position
  • 13 Overall Street, Lucas
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $750,000
  • Agency: Ray White Ballarat
  • Agents: Tash Guinea 0439 831 058 and Anthony Stevens 0459 924 164
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11.35am - 12.05pm

Ray White Ballarat, in collaboration with Ray White Rural Victoria, takes pride in introducing this exceptional three-bedroom home, the embodiment of architectural brilliance meticulously brought to life by a renowned Ballarat builder.

