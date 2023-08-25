BFNL 2023: Roos rooting against both Lions | Rd 18 previews

Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
BFNL ROUND 18 FIXTURE
Melton South has the bye in round 18.
At Mars Stadium
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 5, 2023 - East Point 13.17 (95) d North Ballarat 11.9 (75)
If East Point replicates its round five heroics, it is every chance of sneaking into finals should Redan or Sunbury lose.
The Roos' win over North Ballarat flew under the radar as it was before the Roosters' purple patch in the middle of the year, but it should serve as a reminder of what they are capable of.
Out of Sunbury, Redan and East Point, the Roos appear the most likely to cause an upset and create a feel-good story on the eve of finals.
East Point defender Liam Howard is set to make a shock return for the Roos against North Ballarat on Saturday.
Howard broke his arm against Sunbury in round 11 and was expected to miss the remainder of the Ballarat Football Netball League season.
The inter-league defender will instead line up in the Roos' do-or-die clash with the Roosters at Mars Stadium.
North Ballarat will be without its captain Simon McCartin and defender Ryan Hobbs for the East Point match-up.
Roosters coach Brendan McCartney assured the two crucial players would be good to go for the first week of finals.
Josh Chatfield, who plays VFL for Footscray, will not feature for the Roosters despite the VFL pre-finals bye.
Chatfield earned an invitation to the AFL Draft Combine in October.
McCartney said it was a "fantastic effort" by Chatfield to earn an invite as a mature-age player.
"He (Chatfield) has gone and built his career up with hard work and we're really proud of him," he said.
"He's just a case of a late maturer which shows that sometimes when they're 18 or 19 years old you've just got to stick with them."
Win v North Ballarat: Qualify if one of Sunbury or Redan loses
Lose v North Ballarat: Eliminated from finals contention
At Marty Busch Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 9, 2023 - Sebastopol 9.8 (62) d Redan 9.3 (57)
Redan has done enough to play finals even if it does not win, so long as East Point falls to North Ballarat.
Despite the security, the Lions will take a lot of belief out of their last meeting with the Burra - a five-point loss - and look to lock in a spot with an upset win.
Redan will remain without its VFL-listed star Cooper Craig-Peters for Saturday's Sebastopol clash.
The Lions will enjoy the services of Essendon-listed Will Madden, but Craig-Peters could be a game-changing omission.
Footscray has decided to rest players, making them unavailable for local clubs, as it prepares for a deep run into VFL finals.
Sebastopol welcomes back Jay Dahlhaus one week earlier than expected, with the Werribee-listed recruit named for Saturday's clash.
Inter-league defender Riley O'Keefe also returns in round 18.
REDAN'S FINALS PICTURE:
Win v Sebastopol: Qualify for finals
Lose v Sebastopol: Qualify IF East Point loses
At Darley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 5, 2023 - Darley 17.8 (110) d Sunbury 7.12 (54)
Sunbury has the hardest task out of the three finals hopefuls as Travis Hodgson's side goes head-to-head with a red-hot Darley outfit.
The Devils have locked in a qualifying final with Melton and will likely head into that clash as favourites following a 2-0 win-loss record against the Bloods this season.
Sunbury's healthy percentage means even if it loses to Darley on Saturday, the only way it does not play finals is if East Point defeats North Ballarat.
SUNBURY'S FINALS PICTURE
Win v Darley: Qualify for finals
Lose v Darley: Qualify if one of East Point or Redan loses, eliminated if both win
At Maddingley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 11, 2023 - Ballarat 10.12 (72) d Bacchus Marsh 4.7 (31)
Neither side will be playing finals, but eighth place is on the line when Bacchus Marsh welcomes Ballarat to town.
Jason Williams' Cobras boast a three-game winning streak, while Chris Maple's Swans are a game removed from a big win against Redan.
The Swans cruised to a win in round 11 but this time around the Cobras head in favourites.
PREDICTION: Bacchus Marsh
At CE Brown Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 11, 2023 - Melton 14.11 (95) d Lake Wendouree 3.2 (20)
Melton will be missing some of its most-important players in Ryan Carter, Lachlan Walker and Lachlan Watkins but the ladder leaders will lock up the minor premiership with a win against Lake Wendouree on Saturday.
It is the first trip to Ballarat for the Bloods since round 7.
A loss for Lake Wendouree will make it back-to-back one-win seasons at C.E. Brown Reserve.
PREDICTION: Melton
