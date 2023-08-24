The Courier
Wendouree school celebrates its rainbow community

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 25 2023 - 7:30am
The pride progress flag (centre) was raised at Mount Rowan Secondary College with supporters such as Declan Kenna watching on. Picture by MRSC.
Finding someone to listen when life is all too difficult can make all the difference - especially when you're a 'rainbow kid'.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

