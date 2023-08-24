Finding someone to listen when life is all too difficult can make all the difference - especially when you're a 'rainbow kid'.
Mount Rowan Secondary College has marked Wear It Purple Day with a flagraising and some very Instagrammable 'wings' - an artwork made of individual messages of support on paper feathers.
Ironically, Thursday was a student-free day for much of the Forest Street school - and only a handful of staff had the chance to wear purple.
With that in mind, the inventive artwork was born.
"We only started making this last week," Assistant Principal Katrina Pace said.
"It's the first time the school has done something like this.
"The Pride Club meets once a week and we talked about a flagraising - but they wanted to do something more and along the lines of 'find your wings'.
"We had a few standard messages that students could submit on their paper feathers - and some students wrote their own beautiful messages as well.
"It was interactive and everyone was involved."
'Wear it Purple Day' has been celebrated internationally since 2010.
Principal Seona Murnane said the progress pride flag was raised at lunchtime on Thursday as Mayor Des Hudson, non-binary students and their allies addressed the crowd.
The flag - which features a triangular section on the left side - was developed in America in 2018 by non-binary artist Daniel Quasar.
