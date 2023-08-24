Did the earth move for you last night? It did for a Moorabool community near Ballan - and many places beyond.
A tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale rocked the Glenmore area at 2.38am on Friday, August 25.
Geoscience Australia data shows it happened at a depth of 10km.
The small quake was detected as far away as outback New South Wales.
In all cases the tremor was described as weak-to-light.
As of 7.30am, ten 'felt reports' had been submitted to Geoscience Australia - including two from Ballan, two from Ballarat and one each from areas around Footscray, Reservoir, Ringwood, Bayswater and Knoxfield.
Seismographs also picked up the tremor in Ballarat (36km away), Mount Clear College's Earth Education Centre (38km), Deakin University Geelong (54km), Greenvale Reservoir in Melbourne's north (55km), Keysborough Secondary College (82km), Rosebud Secondary College (89km), Toolangi east of Melbourne (107km), Mount Arapiles (241km), Mila in high-country New South Wales (437km) and Stephens Creek near Broken Hill (693km).
IN THE NEWS
The Brisbane Ranges is a relatively common place for earth tremors, with a 4.1 recorded there in 2000.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.