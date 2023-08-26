This might feel a little uncomfortable: we need to cheer Bendigo.
Five years after our state league netball pathway was blocked without great protestation, Bendigo has been awarded a Victorian Netball League licence.
Fair enough. Fifteen years ago, this is exactly what had Ballarat hyped up.
Ballarat Pride's strong purpose was to allow homegrown talent a chance to play state league netball in Melbourne against Victoria's powerhouse clubs. Players were pretty much household names in the region - and very much so in our football-netball ranks.
It was tough. Players could live and train in Ballarat but every Wednesday night the team was on the bus to Melbourne, sometimes not leaving for home until midnight before juggling work and university the next day.
The exceptions were home games in which a proud Ballarat sporting community would pack out the Wendouree Netball Association (now the old part of Selkirk Stadium).
Pride, driven by Ballarat Netball Association, entered state league competition in 1995 via an old structure with lower divisions. The club clawed its way to division one.
Fifteen years ago, in mid-September, Pride fell short a second time of staking its claim in the elusive championship division. This chance was lost in overtime with Pride-blue streamers left fluttering on signs along the Western Freeway marking the path to Parkville.
A competition revamp opened that door the next year and while Pride won a licence, the reality was brutal.
Pride got to take on the powerhouses it had been chasing, only the VNL stipulation was to field three teams (including an under-19s). Recruiting players for the faster, sharper state league game was a tough sell despite juniors generally holding their ground.
The community rallied when the VNL gave Pride the chop, instead forming Sovereigns. As more attention moved to an attempt at a Melbourne base and building on our eastern bloc Ballarat Football Netball League talent, we lost interest.
Bendigo Strikers have been bidding for a VNL licence since 2014.
Maybe this time will be different.
The Strikers have been added to the competition with a Gippsland club and, with Geelong Cougars still in the mix, this puts forward the strongest regional flavour to the Melbourne-based state league in decades
Maybe the VNL is starting to realise the value in regional inclusion, a fact Ballarat and Geelong had championed for years with strong home game crowds and support.
We do not need to warn Bendigo of the stifling tyranny of distance in making this work in a competition largely focused on the metropolis. Our neighbouring rival lost its Victorian Football League team a few years before us.
Although it should be noted a restructured VNL only requires a championship and under-23 team. (Gippsland will start with only under-23s).
Bendigo's licence is a huge win for us, too, in a way.
While we still have a few VNL players sprinkled in competitions such as the Ballarat Football Netball League, it is never the same as having a pathway from our backyard.
Sure, Bendigo is not really any closer to us than travelling to Melbourne but it is a regional pathway nearby.
Women's National Basketball League club Bendigo Spirit has long looked to representing regional Victoria, including Ballarat even though in the NBL1 Bendigo remains an arch nemesis.
We should want this to work for Bendigo because, at the least, it adds some hope into something that had seemed so lost to our game: the chance for a regional club to take on big city powerhouses.
MORE FROM THE PRESS BOX:
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.