There are 72 photos of Kara Hart on The Courier's database dating all the way back to 2001, an ode to the Lake Wendouree legend's netball career.
Hart played her 350th game earlier in the season - a three-goal win against Sebastopol - but illness in the family meant the club held off celebrations at the time.
Instead, Saturday's match-up against Melton will see Lake Wendouree pay tribute to its four-time premiership star as Hart's Lakers shift their attention to A Grade finals.
"My mum wasn't in a good position (earlier in the season) but time has passed now and it feels a little bit more respectful towards my mum and I'm also emotionally in a better place," Hart said.
"I didn't feel I wanted to have the fanfare around the milestone at the time so the club offered to celebrate it later in the season."
Hart's résumé speaks for itself as the Lakers stalwart plays out her 20th senior season.
She enjoyed senior premiership success at Lakerland in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2012.
"I have been very fortunate to be involved in all of those premierships, I'm very mindful that a lot of people play a lot of sport and not make grand finals let alone win them so I'm very thankful," Hart said.
"In all of my years playing A Grade we have always played finals which is pretty significant."
The club will feature in the 2023 BFNL A Grade finals as its younger players start to shine.
"It is really nice to have that contradiction in the team of senior players and younger players," Hart said.
"Being able to play alongside some of our talented young players has given me a real boost in the twilight of my career.
"They're amazing, they're superstars and as a club we want to give those kids the opportunity to develop both at Lake Wendouree at VNL level."
Hart said there had always been a good balance between dedication and having fun at Lake Wendouree, but it was a casual comment between students that landed a future Lakers legend.
"I went to Ballarat High School and a few of the older girls asked if I wanted to play at Lake Wendouree on a Saturday and I never looked back," Hart said.
"I often think back to how innocuous that comment was and I ended up doing it then and still doing it now."
Four premierships, three senior club best and fairest awards and six team of the year selections later, Lake Wendouree has a few Ballarat High School students to thank.
