The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Ballarat, Moorabool hoon, drug- and drink-driving blitz now on

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

Police Operation Talladega gets going from Friday - and if you're not familiar with the name, here's a clue:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.