Police Operation Talladega gets going from Friday - and if you're not familiar with the name, here's a clue:
"Just don't drive like Ricky Bobby," Ballarat Acting Sergeant Matt Goonan said.
"Our roads are not NASCAR tracks."
The Ballarat Highway Patrol officer said there would be a big focus on preventing hoon behaviour this weekend.
Drug- and drink-driving will also be targeted across the Ballarat Police Service Area (including Pyrenees) and Moorabool PSA (including Hepburn and Golden Plains) right up until the early hours of Sunday.
"It's not just hoons, we're also looking at anti-social behaviour in general around the Ballarat city centre," Acting Sergeant Goonan said.
"There'll be quite a few units around - and a heavy focus on road policing with a lot of drug and alcohol testing.
"We'll also be keeping an eye out for vehicle defects as well.
"Basically if you're going out on the town, expect to see police pulling you over for testing - and definitely don't drink and drive. Ever."
Sergeant Craig Kelso from Moorabool Highway Patrol said their focus would be similar - but spread over a wide area.
"We might pop up in outlying towns in Hepburn and Golden Plains," he said.
"Police will be places you don't expect."
Sergeant Kelso said Talladega would use a mix of marked and unmarked police cars.
"Hoons are on notice," he said.
"People need to understand they're accountable for their actions - and that we won't tolerate impaired drug- and drink-driving - and we won't tolerate hoon behaviour."
Sergeant Kelso said hoon hotspots included the region's shopping centre car parks, wide roads and anywhere large numbers of cars could gather.
Sergeant Kelso advised people who saw or heard hooning to call triple-zero immediately.
If people recognised a suspected hoon vehicle parked at an address, he said to call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 and the report would be followed up.
"I just want to say we'll be ramping up police operations leading into our busy time of year," Sergeant Kelso said.
Beyond Talladega, Acting Sergeant Goonan said police were also likely to have a presence at local footy finals over the next month.
Week one of the Central Highlands League finals begins Saturday afternoon with matches at Buninyong and Dunnstown.
"We're mindful of the finals period, which starts this weekend," he said.
"Drink driving will be the focus there."
Statewide Operation Scoreboard also gets going closer to the September 30 AFL Grand Final.
