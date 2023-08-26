The Courier
Home/News/Education
Exclusive

Emerging to showcase Damascus students' work with The Courier, Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated August 27 2023 - 12:21am, first published August 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Youth voices will be put in the spotlight in an exclusive partnership between The Courier and Damascus College.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.