Youth voices will be put in the spotlight in an exclusive partnership between The Courier and Damascus College.
The newly-launched Emerging program follows in a 15-year tradition for The Courier working with high school students from across the region on the stories and creative works that matter to Ballarat youth.
Acting managing editor Emily Sweet said Emerging provided an opportunity for Ballarat students to learn from experienced journalists and have their stories published in The Courier and as part of the national ACM network.
"I grew up reading The Courier, and like many others, it was where I got my first taste of journalism and became a career launch pad," Sweet said.
"Journalism is a great career choice in a digital-first environment, which provides so many ways to tell stories. We want to continue working with schools and give budding journalists their first start in the industry."
Emerge is a month-long program in which The Courier journalists and photographers will share advice and storytelling skills with Damascus students.
This including a on-site school session with students, led by The Courier journalist Melanie Whelan and ACM colleague Philippe Perez from Stock and Land.
Emerging is a chance for students to share their school work or special projects with The Courier audience online with a reach of around 40,000 across the region.
Damascus' Emerging team has already been keen to get crafting creative writing and learn some photography skills.
The program returns after a one-year hiatus, due to the pandemic.
Emerging works will feature on The Courier from next month.
