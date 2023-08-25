Central Highlands Football League duo Marcus Darmody and Mitch Gilbert know the importance of team work and partnerships.
They have combined to share success on the football field and in business.
Darmody and Gilbert were each part of North Ballarat City's 2014 Ballarat Football Netball League premiership, ensuring they would share a lifelong bond, which in time would lead them to becoming partners in the DGS Accounting Group in Ballarat.
They again share the same goal going in the first week of CHFL finals this weekend - hoping for another premiership.
This time though, that is where the common ground ends, given they are no longer teammates.
Darmody is leading Newlyn into an elimination final against Carngham-Linton at Dunnstown on Saturday in his first year as coach, and Gilbert is lining up as an integral part of Skipton's midfield against Dunnstown in an elimination final at Waubra on Sunday.
There's always plenty of banter between the two in the workplace about how their respective teams are going and for the time being that has continued, but it might change if the Cats and Emus progress deep into the finals.
They each agree that a match-up between Newlyn and Skipton in a final would change the dynamics of the workplace in the lead up.
Darmody acknowledges Newlyn needs to improve, but is quietly confident the Cats can get the job done against Carngham-Linton.
He said they certainly needed to rebound after their worst loss of the year - a 53-point defeat at the hands of Dunnstown in the last home and away round - but there was confidence with the inclusion of experienced players that they could progress.
Darmody said when beaten by the Saints in round 13, Newlyn had been too slow from stoppages and consequently been caught on the spread.
He said ensuring this did not happen again had been a focus, with an improved group of younger players to lead the charge.
Darmody is among returning players after having a week off.
He is joined by leader Dan Wehrung and ruckman Jarrod Fryar, who had looked like having played in his last game for the year owing to a shoulder injury.
For Skipton, Gilbert believes the Emus will be better for the experience of last year when they reached the semi-finals.
"We know where we went wrong and why we didn't go any further. We got complacent. We shut down in the last quarter. You can't afford to go for anything less than four quarters," he said.
Skipton led Springbank by 19 points at three quarter time in a low-scoring semi-final, only to be run down and lose by six points.
