The dream of playing in a CHFL final is over for Carngham-Linton ruckman Marcus Grigsby.
A broken leg has ended his season.
Grigsby was set to head up the Saints' ruck division against Newlyn in an elimination final at Dunnstown on Saturday.
The diagnosis came as a shock to Grigsby and Carngham-Linton, with him initially believed to have suffered a sprained ankle.
Coach Clayton Scoble said Grigsby was now unfortunately in plaster after x-rays revealed the full extent of the injury.
Scoble said it was a devastating blow for Grigsby and the whole team.
"He's put in an enormous amount of work in his second full season at senior level."
Scoble said Grigbsy had toiled hard in the ruck and it was disappointing he would not be rewarded with a final.
He has played the past 14 senior games after playing in every match last year.
His absence means Michael Richardson will have to carry the bulk of the ruck workload.
Carngham-Linton has confirmed the return of captain Wayne Bruty, Tarun Raven and Brad McDonald. Jarrod O'Brien, who missed his first game of the season last round, has been named as an emergency.
OTHER NEWS
BUNGAREE named four inclusions for its meeting with minor premier Springbank in a qualifying final at Buninyong on Saturday.
Tom Wakefield, Chris Cowan, Simon Butler and Lachie Thornton return, but there is still no Ben Dodd (quadricep).
Sam Cooper misses for the Demons with a medial ligament injury against Skipton last week.
