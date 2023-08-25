For almost 40 years David Nice has been a part of the furniture at Ballarat Train Station.
From his humble beginnings as a 17-year-old clerk with the newly established V/Line train service, Mr Nice has presided over many changes to Ballarat and its train network.
Mr Nice began his career with V/Line on January 3, 1984, soon after the service itself began on August 21, 1983 - launched by the then transport minister Steve Crabb.
The minister wore a bright orange train uniform with a green and white V/Line logo at Spencer Street Station, which ran a special service to Essendon to mark the occasion.
"I say to people I have never worked for anyone but V/Line," he said.
"I remember the symbols, and people used to always say, 'you work for VicRail', and I would have to say, 'no, no it is V/Line now'.
"I remember the blue and yellow, the old VR symbol, some of the memorabilia is valuable for a lot of people."
In those early years of V/Line in Ballarat, Mr Nice remembered a distinctly analog existence.
"When I started as a junior clerk, there was one photocopier in the whole precinct, so one of my jobs was to take paper and move the photocopier over to the Goods Shed, which has obviously been redeveloped," he said.
"As a 17 year old I am looking at these guys who have been around forever and feeling a bit intimidated. It was before phones, it was before emails. You were typing things out using carbon paper."
Other changes he has seen in his career included the introduction of Victoria's Myki system, which he was involved with as a trainer, and the construction of Wendouree station in 2009.
Some days on the job were harder than others.
In 2006, when driving home from work in Ararat, Mr Nice happened to come across a truck and train collision at a crossing in Trawalla.
A V/Line train bound for Ararat, and carrying 36 passengers collided with a truck at the Trawalla crossing, which had give way signs but no bells or boom gates.
Two people were killed as a result of the crash.
"I must have been only minutes behind it when it happened. The dust was still settling," he said.
"I was driving home, I had gotten changed in Ararat to go and work out at the gym. I come around the corner and there was the accident.
"You will never forget that sight when you first come upon it."
Mr Nice said his friends within V/Line helped him through the incident, and were what he enjoyed most about his time with the service.
"The security that you get out of this sort of job, and the conditions, are probably second to none," he said.
"If we speak about COVID, I had a full-time job the whole period. We ran trains. I came into work, I wasn't stuck at home. I really felt for those people who didn't.
"That doesn't explain the whole 40 years, but that is a bit of a summary as to why you might stay.
"You can go anywhere. You can come in as a station assistant and end up managing."
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.