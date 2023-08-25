Renowned portrait photographer Platon is not afraid to hold up a mirror to society, no matter how uncomfortable it makes people feel.
His portraits of well-known political power figures, change makers, sports stars, entertainers and others in the spotlight offer an insight into the true nature of his subjects.
"Some people will make us smile, other people will give us a serious chill," he said at the launch of the 10th edition of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale.
"I have been very privileged to have had intimate moments with all these people.
"My pictures are the result of human connection - I don't shoot from across the street, I'm up close and very personal and sometimes just an inch and a half from their nose.
"It's not for me to pass judgement, it's for me to raise sensitive issues in society and stimulate respectful debate."
The first room of his exhibition People Power - Platon at the Art Gallery of Ballarat is dedicated to political power, including US presidents from Bill Clinton through to Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin, former leader of Burma Aung San Suu Kyi and many more.
"Everyone is completely different. My job is to tune in to their frequency very quickly in difficult circumstances. I'm very rarely their top priority," he said.
"Everyone I photograph is shy, everyone is painfully shy with the exception of Donald Trump who ... (this week) got an alternative mug shot." he laughed.
The second room of the exhibition features icons including entertainers, the third is dedicated to provocateurs, and the final two rooms to ordinary people who dedicate their lives to fight for change in the human rights sphere.
"It is made up of ordinary people mostly who have been hurt, who are victims of human rights abuse but very few of these people want to be seen as victims, they have transformed their lives to become activists," he said.
Platon founded the non-profit People's Portfolio to photograph people fighting for civil and human rights, and raise awareness of oppression and human rights abuse around the world.
Power People - Platon is the headline exhibition of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale and Platon's first museum show.
Featuring more than 2000 breathtaking photographic works, the eight week-long event which runs from August 26 to October 22, features the work of around 200 artists in galleries, hotels, restaurants, cafes, laneways, streets and other venues across Ballarat.
"We have reached far and wide into all corners of the world to bring together the greatest collection of photographs that have documented our generation. This event encourages curiosity, and we invite all to experience the city of Ballarat through a different lens," BIFB chief executive Vanessa Gerrans said.
Bright yellow sandwich boards will spring up across the city outside venues hosting exhibitions as part of the 10th edition of the BIFB, which began in Daylesford in 2005.
"Everyone with a camera is our people," Ms Gerrans said.
City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson said the biennale was expected to attract around 30,000 people to the city, creating a vast economic benefit for Ballarat.
"We should also acknowledge how many members of our community come to visit these exhibitions and greatly enjoy them, and the benefit that provides to the City of Ballarat."
The faces of some of the most significant people of our time stare back at viewers of the world premiere People Power - Platon exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
Renowned portrait photographer Platon has captured powerful images of world leaders, celebrities, musicians, sporting stars and those whose actions have created change.
Platon, a staff photographer for The New Yorker, photographs not just prominent people in positions of note, but those behind humanitarian efforts around the globe through his not-for-profit organisation The People's Portfolio which he founded in 2013. Entry to People Power - Platon is ticketed, included with the Festival Pass.
Platon will also give a talk at the Regent Cinemas The Power of Unity: Rekindling the Spirit of Optimism on Saturday August 26. Tickets from $55.
Taken over almost 30 years Andy Warhol's Polaroid camera shots provided a fascinating insight into the pop culture icon's obsession with people, their charisma, and the fleeting nature of time.
The Australian premiere of Instant Warhol showcases 59 images of famous faces including Mick Jagger, Liza Minelli, Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and a self-portrait in drag of the artist himself.
On display at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, the images, many of which were later translated into Warhol's iconic screen prints, provide an insight in to his point of view.
Ticketed - included with Festival Pass
Ballarat International Foto Biennale founder Jeff Moorfoot returns for the 10th festival to curate an exhibition based on the BIFB 2023 theme The Real Thing.
Fifteen regional Victorian photographers have responded to the theme with their images comprising a world premiere exhibition on display free of charge at The George Hotel in Lydiard Street.
Their works cross genres including fine art, photojournalism, commercial, documentary and old processes.
Ballarat Railway Station has been transformed into a brightly coloured three-dimensional experience through the imagery of Melbourne fine art photographer Kate Ballis.
Her free exhibition Portals to Atlantis uses infrared photography to create otherworldly images integrated into the windows, staircases and architecture of the heritage station's two platforms.
Renowned street photographer Vineet Vohra's work capturing the ordinary moments of life will fittingly be showcased around Ballarat's streets as part of the biennale's outdoor program.
His striking images can be seen at 43 and 52 Lydiard Street North, Police Lane and 40 Armstrong Street North.
Vineet will also run two three-day masterclasses on Street Photography and Serendipity, an artist talk on Sunday August 27 at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, and a kids' street photography workshop on Monday August 28.
The annual Martin Kantor Portrait Prize exhibition showcases the striking images of some of the country's best portrait photographers - up-and-coming artists as well as accomplished veterans.
The winner of the acquisitive prize, with comes with a first prize of $15,000, will be announced on Saturday October 14 at Ballarat Town Hall where the portraits will be on show throughout the entire Foto Biennale.
The Martin Kantor Portrait Prize is ticketed, with entry included with the Festival Pass.
The Ballarat Mining Exchange will host the BIFB Kids' Hub for the duration of the biennale. There are free daily drop in photography activities from 10am to 4pm weekdays and 10am to 2pm on weekends, with kinder kids photography activities every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm for pint-sized photographers aged under five.
A program of school holiday workshops and family activities will also run at various times throughout the 60 day festival.
Melbourne environmental artist Lisa Roet's Golden Monkey is a popular, temporary addition to the Lydiard Street landscape, perched on the side of the National Centre for Photography on the corner of Bath Street.
The nine metre tall inflatable snub nosed monkey, and the accompanying digital imagery, in the windows of the building, draw attention to environmental concerns and the plight of endangered species.
The monkey is part of a push for the Foto Biennale to be immersive, allowing visitors to take and be part of their own photographs.
Life through the lens of young photographers from Ballarat and the Wimmera brings a fresh viewpoint to the region and onto the walls of the Ballarat Welcome Centre in Barkly Square.
The group have photographed 'the little things' that help bring wellbeing, peace or happiness in daily life and contribute to the wellbeing of youth and the community.
The Little Things is one of dozens of free Open Program exhibitions in cafes, restaurants hotels and other venues across the city.
Naomi Rahim is the official runway photographer at Melbourne Fashion week and her photographs of Australian music, fashion and events have been published locally and internationally.
Ellington's Wine Bar and Rooftop will host her Beyond the Catwalk: A Decade of Fashion Photography exhibition showing the change over the years of the local fashion scene and explore fashion's cultural impact on the community.
Beyond the Catwalk is one of dozens of free Open Program exhibitions in cafes, restaurants hotels and other venues across the city.
