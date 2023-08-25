The challenge of recruiting GPs in regional areas has not deterred UFS from expanding as it looks ahead to opening a new medical clinic in Lucas.
The healthcare group this week confirmed it would open a clinic, in conjunction with developer Integra, on Merz Street in Lucas in 2025.
Despite well-publicised difficulties around GP recruitment in regional areas, UFS chief executive Matt Vagg was confident they would be able to attracts GPs for the new service - as they had been for the recent expansion of the UFS Sebastopol clinic.
"We've had a positive experience which I think says something about the reputation of UFS," he said.
The Sebastopol clinic now has seven GPs, with space for more, and importantly Mr Vagg said there was good availability of appointments and capacity for new patients for people needing medical attention.
"The last couple of years have been testing for all health service providers, as well as health practitioners, but I think both doctors and customers respect UFS. For us, (recruitment) has been positive.
"There's no doubt going to be GPs living out in Lucas right now. We could provide a suitable workplace for them a lot closer to home."
It comes just months after the Sebastopol clinic and drive through pharmacy opened.
Mr Vagg said about 40 cars a day were using the drive-through pharmacy service.
"The drive through has been really successful with at least 40 cars a day going through," he said.
"On balance we wanted to allow the team to get their process bedded down before we pushed it more ... but the feedback from customers has been really positive in terms of speed."
Mr Vagg said customers were a mix of older people, families and those who don't want to get out of their car in bad weather.
READ MORE:
"It will be really interesting for us over time to monitor repeat usage from people," he said.
Mr Vagg said convenience had driven the growth and expansion of the Sebastopol clinic, and was behind the move to develop a new clinic in Lucas.
"We want to be able to provide health services to our local community and we find that convenience is a really important factor for people when thinking about their health service options," he said.
"It makes good sense to put services right where the growing community is."
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.