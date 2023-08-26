More kindergarten spaces are on the way for Ballan.
The new kindergarten will be next to Ballan Primary School and will cater for 99 students across three rooms.
The design and construction will be worked on in 2024 and it is hoped the rooms will be open in early 2025.
Eureka MP Michaela Settle said it was a part of the state government's initiative to build a kindergarten with all new primary schools built after 2021.
"From a parent's perspective when you're running around and dropping everyone off at school and kindergarten - if there's one drop off point, that's going to make a big difference in many people's lives," she said.
Ms Settle said it would be a great opportunity for the children to be connected to the school community to make the transition into foundation a little easier.
"We all know that those sort of big transitions are always a bit scary for third families and children," she said.
"Having that joint relationship will really make all the difference."
