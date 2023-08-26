One birthday, Peter Crohan was gifted a life-size cardboard cut-out of the original Vegemite kid. A photo of his face was stuck on the marching boy cut-out.
From that moment, Mr Crohan became a Vegemite superfan with an impressive "knick-knack" collection in tribute to the salty spread. His sister Liz, who worked in Kraft's marketing department, would source him merchandise leftovers.
Mr Crohan loves the taste, too and said there was no better breakfast than Vegemite spread on toast and served on a commemorative plate.
"It's unusual if I don't have Vegemite every day. Mostly, it's on toast for breakfast, sometimes with cheese," Mr Crohan said.
"If I don't have it for breakfast, I'll have it on a cracker in the afternoon."
The Melburnian is set to take part in the inaugural Cyril Callister Memorabilia Club - dedicated to the Vegemite inventor - which will meet in the Beaufort Vegemite museum on September 2.
This coincides with centenary celebrations for the iconic black Australian spread, centred in this region. Chute, near Beaufort, is the birthplace of Mr Callister, and Beaufort proudly keeps the Vegemite story going.
As part of celebrations, Beaufort Secondary College students painted town landmarks using the spread and pupils from Navarre, Trawalla, Amphitheatre, Moonambel, Natte Yallock and Landsborough gathered together for a Vegemite art class.
The museum, which opened in May, has increased its opening hours from two to four days a week to help cater to a growing appetite for the story, and all things Vegemite.
Mr Crohan has donated most of his memorabilia to the museum but kept a few choice pieces for himself.
The inaugural Cyril Callister Memorabilia Club will allow collectors to show and swap pieces and share their Vegemite stories.
This is likely to include self-confessed Vegemite tragic Gina Gardenal keeps a collection that includes jars, commemorative plates, glasses and clothes.
Her prize possession is a tiny sample jar she says was one of the first issued with Vegemite inside.
She was one of just a handful of Australians who stayed in a Vegemite Villa, sleeping in a huge Vegemite jar that doubled as an Airbnb hotel room for two nights only in 2019.
"I've got a Vegemite t-shirt and hoodie I like to wear in to work on casual Fridays," Gina said.
"All my friends and workmates see Vegemite and think of me."
Cyril Callister Museum curator Liza Robinson hoped to make the gathering an annual event for Vegemite fans.
"We've had a car club, cyclists, senior groups and even a group of young men who love trains and train travel called the Strong Point Enthusiasts. They travelled by train from Melbourne to see the collection," Ms Robinson said.
"Most people are surprised by what they find here. It's quirky and so Aussie."
The inaugural Cyril Callister Memorabilia Club will launch at the museum, based at Beaufort's Servo@23 on Neill Street, and entry includes access to a Vegemite grazing table.
