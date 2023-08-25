East Point lands former BFNL coach of the year as Merrett replacement

The Couriersport
BFNL 2023: East Point lands former coach of the year as Merrett replacement

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 25 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
A Ballarat Football Netball League coach of the year is returning in 2024.

