East Point lands former BFNL coach of the year as Merrett replacement

A Ballarat Football Netball League coach of the year is returning in 2024.
East Point has secured the services of former Swans coach Joe Carmody for next season.
He replaces Jackson Merrett, who announced he would step down as playing coach at the end of 2023.
"I am really excited to work with such a talented group at such a great club," Carmody said.
"This is a great opportunity for us to have success with a great mix of youth and experience."
Carmody coached Ballarat to its first finals campaign in seven seasons last year.
