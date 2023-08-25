East Point has secured the services of former Ballarat Swans coach Joe Carmody for next season.
The 2022 BFNL coach of the year replaces Jackson Merrett, who announced he would step down as playing coach at the end of 2023.
Carmody said it was good to be back in the BFNL, having spent time at Buninyong in the CHFL this year.
"I am really excited to work with such a talented group at such a great club," Carmody said.
"This is a great opportunity for us to have success with a great mix of youth and experience.
"They seem like a really good group of boys so I'm really looking forward to it."
Carmody coached Ballarat to its first finals campaign in seven seasons last year.
He announced in June 2022 he was ending a four-year non-playing tenure at the club where during his playing career he made more than 100 appearances and was a best and fairest.
Carmody told The Courier last year that he left Ballarat on good terms and was looking forward to some free time.
His tenure has included an abandoned 2020 season and shortened 2021 season.
He joined Buninyong this year as assistant coach to Shaun O'Loughlin at the Bombers.
Carmody will lead an East Point side that has shown it has what it takes to play finals football.
The Roos snuck into the top six in the last round of the 2023 home-and-away season at the expense of Sunbury.
East Point will play Sebastopol in an elimination final on Saturday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.