The Couriersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: East Point lands Joe Carmody as Merrett replacement

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:24pm, first published August 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Carmody is returning to the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Joe Carmody is returning to the Ballarat Football Netball League.

East Point has secured the services of former Ballarat Swans coach Joe Carmody for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.