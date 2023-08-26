A huge weekend in sport is upon us once again, and The Courier's photographers Lachlan Bence and Adam Trafford are out and about capturing all of the action.
The final round of the BFNL home-and-away season and the first week of finals of the Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League.
This weekend's schedule includes:
SATURDAY, August 26:
*BFNL - Sebastopol v Redan at Marty Busch Reserve
*BFNL - North Ballarat v East Ballarat at Mars Stadium
*CHFL - Qualifying final - Springbank v Bungaree at Buninyong Recreation Reserve
*CHNL - Qualifying final - Learmonth v Daylesford at Buninyong Recreation Reserve
*CHFL - Elimination final - Carngham-Linton v Newlyn at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve
SUNDAY, August 27:
*BFLW seniors - Semi final - Redan v East Point at City Oval
*CHFL Qualifying final - Gordon v Hepburn at Learmonth Recreation Reserve
*CHNL Qualifying final - Learmonth Recreation Reserve
