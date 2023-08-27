The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

Beaufort in Focus: Bloomin' Fresh need for fresh and homemade goods.

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 28 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE PLAN originally was to move to Raglan, get into permaculture and start to see produce in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.