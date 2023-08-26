A LARGE HOLE off the road has put a stop to men clocking speeds of 160 kilometres an hour heading Melbourne-bound along the Western Freeway.
The driver failed in an attempt to exit the freeway near Bacchus Marsh when trying to evade police, shortly after 1am on August 26. Instead the driver continued up the median strip between wire rope barriers before the pit caught them out.
Two men fled the grey sedan and police found one of the men hiding in a market garden nearby.
This comes on the first night of Operation Talladega, which launched on August 25, in a bid to curb hoon-like behaviour. The operation is inspired by the Will Ferrell NASCAR film Talladaga Nights: the ballad of Ricky Bobby.
Moorabool and Ballarat police have been teaming up to target hoon and drink and drug driving.
Moorabool Highway Patrol police sergeant Craig Kelso told The Courier hoons were on notice and "police will be places you don't expect".
In this incident, police found a firearm, a large amount of ammunition, Illicit drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia in the sedan.
The male who was found, a 25-year-old from Warragul, was arrested.
The Ford sedan was removed after an extensive period due to its precarious final resting position.
