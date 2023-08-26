BFNL 2023: East Point boots Sunbury out of finals | Rd 18 wrap

The Ballarat Football Netball League finals race went down to the last round of the home-and-away season, with East Point sneaking its way into finals at the expense of Sunbury.
ROUND 18
The league has also confirmed its finals dates and venues for its respective senior match-ups.
FINALS WEEK ONE
Wrap up Saturday's action below.
East Point will feature in BFNL finals action following a remarkable nine-point win against North Ballarat at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
The Roos booted the last four goals of the contest to storm home and sneak their way into the top six.
Outgoing playing coach Jackson Merrett said the coaching group came up with several ideas at three-quarter time to recover from a five-point deficit.
"The belief we have as a group and the character of the group allowed us to stick to our guns in the final quarter and see where it got us," Merrett said.
"Fortunately we did stick to our guns and it got us back in front and we were able to steady in the last 10 minutes."
The Roos held the Roosters goalless in the final term as they enjoyed a 14-point swing.
Cam Lovig went to North Ballarat star Jamie Quick in the fourth quarter and played an important role, shutting down the VFL-listed Rooster who already had four goals to his name.
"'Quicky' got off the chain a little bit in the third quarter so we set the task to Cam and thankfully he did a really good job," Merrett said.
"He is one of their most important players and Cam was able to nullify his impact and shut him away."
Matt Johnston was a late out for the Roos, who needed to win and hope one of Sunbury or Redan lost on Saturday.
Sunbury's loss to Darley opened the door for East Point, which made the most of the opportunity with an impressive performance against the Roosters.
The former Essendon midfielder said his squad was "really excited" for BFNL finals.
"We made it hard for ourselves earlier in the year with some close games but we know we're capable of mixing it with the better sides of the competition," Merrett said.
"In saying that, we are a young side, we've played 21 players who are aged 20 or younger and with that comes some fluctuations in form."
Roosters coach Brendan McCartney said East Point outworked his side late in the game.
"East Point played the better footy for the last 40 minutes," McCartney said.
"We've been a bit clunky since the middle of the year with those byes back-to-back.
"There's a couple aspects of our game that we'll need to get right for next week."
North Ballarat plays Redan while East Point, despite finishing sixth, could go into its clash with Sebastopol as favourites with the Burra dealing with a handful of injuries.
East Point 1.4 3.7 6.11 8.14 (62)
North Ballarat 2.4 5.7 7.10 7.11 (53)
GOALS: East Point: S.Robinson 5, B.Whittaker 2, J.Taylor 1; North Ballarat: J.Quick 4, S.Crameri 2, O.Huf 1
BEST: East Point: T.Conlan, J.Dodd, J.Johnston, C.Lovig, S.Robinson, H.Ganley; North Ballarat: I.Lovison, C.McCallum, S.Crameri, J.Riding, R.Polkinghorne, B.Leonard
Redan's 20-point win against Sebastopol turned out to be season-saving as the Lions locked in a top six spot despite East Point's win against North Ballarat.
Gary Learmonth said his side came into the round 18 match-up treating it like an elimination final.
"To be honest, I didn't look at East Point's game at all (on Saturday)," Learmonth said.
"The group's focus was we had to win and if we won we deserved to be in finals."
Redan led from the start of the Marty Busch contest as 2023 Tony Lockett Medallist Izaac Grant finished with a five-goal haul.
Grant kicked 54 goals this season, five clear of Melton's Ryan Carter.
Redan made the most of its opportunities early as it piled on a 10-goal first half with both sides tallying 12 scoring shots each at half time.
"The boys were really tough and all played their roles," Learmonth said.
"You couldn't have asked for more as a coach."
Had Redan lost, Gary Learmonth's side would have fallen outside the top six after East Point's win.
Instead, they go head-to-head with North Ballarat in the first week of finals and Sunbury drops from fifth place to outside the top six.
Sebastopol plays East Point, with a handful of key Burra players under an injury cloud.
Redan 4.0 10.2 11.5 12.7 (79)
Sebastopol 2.5 4.8 7.10 7.17 (59)
GOALS: Redan: I.Grant 5, L.McLean 2, G.Bell 2, L.George 1, D.Murphy 1, L.Farnsworth 1; Sebastopol: A.Forbes 2, T.Lockyer 2, H.Papst 1, J.Dahlhaus 1, L.Cassidy 1
BEST: Redan: N.Dunstan, I.Grant, L.Hoy, J.Werts, L.George, L.Farnsworth; Sebastopol: L.Cassidy, J.Bambury, H.Papst, B.Medwell, E.Lawler, T.Lockyer
Sunbury has been eliminated from BFNL finals contention after both East Point and Redan recorded wins on Saturday.
The Lions fell to Darley by 45 points with a blistering opening quarter setting up the Devils' victory.
Sunbury would have remained in the top six had one of East Point or Redan lost, instead a four-game losing streak to end the year sees the Lions finish in seventh.
Will Johnson and Leigh Spiteri booted four goals each for Darley with Spiteri earning best-on-ground honours in the win.
Darley finishes the season in second and will play Melton in a qualifying final.
Darley 9.0 12.2 13.2 20.4 (124)
Sunbury 1.2 6.6 8.10 11.13 (79)
GOALS: Darley: W.Johnson 4, L.Spiteri 4, B.Myers 3, D.Leonard 2, J.Cadman 2, A.Azzopardi 2, B.Bewley 2, D.Bishop 1; Sunbury: C.Brand 3, J.Guthrie 2, J.Egan 1, C.Bramble 1, M.Trimboli 1, H.Power 1, J.Hannett 1, M.Lewis 1
BEST: Darley: L.Spiteri, B.Myers, W.Johnson, L.Baker, J.Cadman, M.Ward; Sunbury: C.Bramble, F.Ampulski, M.Lewis, T.Lever, C.Brand, J.Garisto
Bacchus Marsh wraps up its 2023 campaign on a four-game winning streak after a nail-biting two-point triumph against an undermanned Ballarat.
The result sees the Cobras finish the year in eighth place with a 6-10 record after an 0-6 start to the season.
The Cobras enjoyed a fast start to lead by three goals at half time before the Swans fought their way back into the Maddingley Park match-up.
Ballarat trimmed the deficit to just one point at the final break, setting up an exciting finish.
Chris Maple's side kicked their way in front late in the fourth quarter before Cobras young gun Josh Huxtable stood tall.
Bacchus Marsh stole back the lead with barely any time remaining en route to a two-point win.
Bacchus Marsh 4.4 7.6 10.8 12.10 (82)
Ballarat 1.1 4.6 10.7 12.8 (80)
GOALS: Bacchus Marsh: J.Owen 4, J.Huxtable 2, J.McCreery 1, T.Shea 1, J.Vereker 1, R.Porter 1, C.Salmon 1, S.Jenks 1; Ballarat: B.Wardley 2, M.McGrath 2, F.Perkins 1, L.Prendergast 1, N.Robinson 1, M.Powling 1, T.Constable 1, T.Maple 1, Z.Maple 1, T.Mooney 1
BEST: Bacchus Marsh: A.Porter, T.Shea, J.Huxtable, J.Owen, X.Jenks, E.Ogden; Ballarat: P.Simpson, W.Liston, R.Perry, T.maple, M.Mcgrath, N.Drever
Ryan Carter was a late inclusion for the reigning premiers but the reigning Tony Lockett Medallist only managed one goal in Melton's 49-point win against Lake Wendouree.
It sees Redan's Izaac Grant take home the Tony Lockett Medal in 2023, finishing five goals clear of Carter with 54 goals.
Melton premiership coach Aaron Tymms said it was good to see Carter, who had been troubled by a concussion sustained against Melton South, get through four quarters of football.
The Bloods came out firing with a seven-goal first quarter to help set up the win.
"We started really well and then it was a back-and-forth contest throughout the rest of the match," Tymms said.
"There were a few cues put back in the rack but Lake Wendouree actually played pretty well."
Melton was without Lachlan Walker and Lachlan Watkins in the round 18 match-up, but it was VFL-listed star Kyle Borg who led the way for his club.
Borg claimed best-on-ground honours in the minor premiers' 14th win for the season.
Tymms noted that Walker and Watkins will likely return for the Bloods' qualifying final clash against Darley at Maddingley Park.
Melton 14.9 (93)
Lake Wendouree 5.14 (44)
GOALS: Melton: B.Kight 4, B.Payne 3, L.Carter 2, K.Borg 2, M.Scoble 1, J.Walker 1, R.Carter 1; Lake Wendouree: J.Jarred 1, D.Thompson 1, J.Norton 1, B.Thompson 1, N.Pring 1
BEST: Melton: K.Borg, J.Cotter, A.Monitto, B.Kight, O.Greenshields, R.Walker; Lake Wendouree: T.Zampatti, F.Loader, J.O'Connell, M.Foster, N.Ling, B.Ryan
