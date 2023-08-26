The Couriersport
Match Report

BFNL 2023: East Point boots Sunbury out of finals | Rd 18 wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 26 2023 - 9:31pm, first published 7:30pm
East Point's thrilling win against North Ballarat sees the Roos land a top-six spot.
The Ballarat Football Netball League finals race went down to the last round of the home-and-away season, with East Point sneaking its way into finals at the expense of Sunbury.

