The Carngham-Linton dream continues in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Saints progressed to week two of the finals with a 20-point win over Newlyn in an elimination final at Dunnstown on Saturday.
However, the win did not come without controversy.
In a second "sirengate" of the CHFL season, the field umpires ended the game with about two minutes, 40 seconds remaining on the clock - calling time in the belief the siren had sounded as Brad McDonald kicked his sixth goal for Carngham-Linton.
IN OTHER NEWS
The umpires are believed to have been advised of the situation by the timekeepers after leaving the ground.
However, as was highlighted in Bungaree's controversial four-point win over Buninyong in round 13, the field umpires' decision is final.
The AFL laws of the game for 2023 state: END OF QUARTER (a) The end of a quarter occurs when any field Umpire or emergency Umpire first hears the siren sounded by the timekeepers to signal the end of a quarter. The field umpire shall acknowledge the siren and bring play to an end by blowing a whistle and holding both arms above their head.
In Bungaree's win, Buninyong claimed the winning goal was kicked after the final siren and therefore changed the result of the match.
Carngham-Linton will now face Bungaree in a knockout semi-final next Saturday.
Springbank earned a week off and a berth in a preliminary final with a 23-point win over Bungaree in Saturday's qualifying final at Buninyong.
Finals continue on Sunday
ELIMINATION: Skipton v Dunnstown at Waubra
QUALIFYING: Gordon v Hepburn at Learmonth
DETAILS
ELIMINATION FINAL
Carngham-Linton 3.5 7.12 10.12 15.16 (106)
Newlyn 4.0 6.3 10.5 13.8 (86)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald 6, J.Foley 4, T.Scoble 1, D.O'Brien 1, N.O'Brien 1, M.Giddings 1, C.Lloyd 1; Newlyn Seniors: F.Hay 6, M.Darmody 3, C.Currie 1, D.Wehrung 1, L.Prendergast 1, S.Murphy-McKay 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald, N.O'Brien, W.Bruty, K.Raven, M.Richardson, T.Clark; Newlyn: F.Hay, S.Willmott, C.Currie, S.Murphy-McKay, P.Labbett, J.Labbett
QUALIFYING FINAL
Springbank 3.1 9.2 10.5 15.8 (98)
Bungaree 3.2 4.2 7.3 12.3 (75)
GOALS - Springbank: S.Staunton 4, T.Finco 3, Z.Kennedy 2, H.Twaits 2, J.Maher 1, B.Haintz 1, A.Challis 1, B.Maher 1; Bungaree: J.Butler 4, T.Elliott 3, J.Murphy 1, M.Geary 1, M.Lawless 1, R.Emerson-Jones 1
BEST - Springbank: S.Donegan, K.Maher, H.Twaits, D.Shelley, F.Toose, K.Kennedy; Bungaree: M.Lawless, M.Geary, T.Elliott, J.Mahar, J.Gallagher, A.Browning
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.