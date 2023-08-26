The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CHFL finals wrap: Springbank charges on, elimination final cut short | details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 26 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 6:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Scoble, Mitch Giddings and Brad McDonald celebrate a Carngham-Linton goal. McDonald kicked six majors in the elimination final. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Tyson Scoble, Mitch Giddings and Brad McDonald celebrate a Carngham-Linton goal. McDonald kicked six majors in the elimination final. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The Carngham-Linton dream continues in the Central Highlands Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.