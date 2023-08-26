Why Book Week is more than just the costume

Last weekend, I was standing in Spotlight, measuring yards of tulle.
My five-year-old had chosen to dress up as Glinda the Good Witch, from The Wizard of Oz, for Book Week.
After 10 minutes working out the best way to make said costume, in a way that wasn't going to require days of sewing and gluing, she changed her mind. She decided she would go as the witch from Julia Donaldson's Room On The Broom.
I then received the school notification that the Book Week parade would be held at a later date, buying me a couple more weeks to sort a costume (and allowing my daughter to change her mind another 10 times).
Parents all over the country have been dealing with these things for months. Some detest Book Week with a passion. For others, it's their jam.
Whichever bucket they fall into, my social media feed has been filled with posts from parents looking for inspiration and ideas to get them through the annual highlight of the school dress-up day calendar.
There are parents who opt for simple. A convenient, store-bought costume. Or maybe, no costume at all. But then there parents who go all out. Bunnings cardboard boxes and paint, perhaps sewing a costume from scratch, or going down the paper mache route. You can see some of this week's great efforts, here.
But the most important part, is the book. No costume is complete without the accompanying book, which is the whole point, right?
Book Week, run by the Children's Book Council of Australia since 1945, celebrates books and Australian children's authors and illustrators. Although, you would argue, that any book will suffice for Book Week.
The goal is to get kids reading. Reporter Michelle Smith recently wrote about the new Ballarat game helping build child literacy.
We are in a time of low literacy rates, school refusers and children struggling in the aftermath of COVID.
Book Week is a time where teachers create amazing themed displays and tell stories to highlight the importance of reading.
And having kids able to pick their own book, dress up as the main character and involve parents in the process, gets whole families engaged and that makes it all worth it.
Speaking of getting kids engaged, this week The Courier launched its Emerging program, led by reporter Melanie Whelan. The program, formerly known as Shout, is in its 15th year and sees journalists working with high school students, giving them an insight into news media and an opportunity to have their stories published.
Getting the next generation engaged in news media and building their media literacy has never been more important.
The recent Digital News Report: 2023, from the News and Media Research Centre at the University of Canberra, revealed there had been a significant drop in news consumption by Gen Z to 36 per cent.
The Courier's project will enable students to have their work published online, in print and on social media, storytelling through words, images and video, and hopefully, gain an interest in journalism.
We can't wait to share their work with our readers.
Until next week, thanks for subscribing.
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor.
