Australian Catholic University Ballarat campus hit the spotlight on their health degrees and regional feel during their open day.
Campus dean Bridget Aitchison said it was "amazing" to see people come and check out the university on Sunday, August 27.
"Open Day is a great day of the year where prospective students can come and talk to faculty and talk to other students and get the inside scoop on what it's like to be a student here as well as the courses we offer," she said.
"It gives their families a chance to see what it's like here and and get a feel of the atmosphere of what it would be like to study here - that's the sort of stuff you have to come here physically for, which is why we're really glad we're able to do it in person instead of virtually this year."
Professor Aitchison said the Ballarat campus was special - while it had the resources of a national university, the small campus offered a community feel.
Bachelor of Paramedics and Nursing student Molly Konecny is in her third year and was keen to volunteer for the open day.
She echoed Professor Aitchison on the positives of the Ballarat campus.
"I love the small campus and you know your lecturers and they know you by name and you get to be really close with your cohort," Ms Konecny said.
Ms Konecny moved from Mildura to be able to study the double degree.
"I really want to just inspire and help encourage students that are looking into this field of study because it's really interesting," she said.
"I'm just very passionate about this degree, it's a great idea of combining nursing and the paramedic side into one."
Professor Aitchison was excited the campus was offering occupational health courses in 2024 and said they had already had been inundated with inquiries.
"To be able to build on what we've done in nursing paramedicine and physiotherapy and now add occupational therapy to our list of health and allied health offerings is really great for the region," she said.
