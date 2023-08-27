The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat International Foto Biennale gets kid friendly

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated August 27 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exploring staged photography for Foto Biennale. Pictures by Alison Foletta
Exploring staged photography for Foto Biennale. Pictures by Alison Foletta

It wasn't exactly a 'Tongpop Fiasco' but the children's workshop was a chaotic celebration of enjoying creation and art.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.