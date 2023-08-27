It wasn't exactly a 'Tongpop Fiasco' but the children's workshop was a chaotic celebration of enjoying creation and art.
The workshop for Ballarat International Foto Biennale (BIFB) was held by artist Telly Tuita at the Ballarat Mining Exchange on Sunday, August 27.
A dozen children got crafty by making masks before then taking a staged photograph, which Mr Tuita called one of the oldest forms of photography.
Mr Tuita said it was introducing the next generation to basic forms of photography.
"It's a little peak into what I do when I produce my images," he said.
Mr Tuita's work included the development of Tongpop - a form of visual language and his first solo art exhibition was called Tongpop Nostalgia.
Mr Tuita, a former teacher, he said this was an chance to be a teacher again.
"I loved teaching, I miss it. You can see my energy is matched with the kids," he said.
Mr Tuita plus other event volunteers, and one grandmother roped into helping out with supplies, helped the children cut out masks and glue bits of pieces on them.
"I'm getting the kids to have fun with all these crazy materials," Mr Tuita said.
"It can be so bloody serious, if we are going to have a new generation of art lovers why not start like this?"
The young participants then used the backdrop to take portraits with their creations.
Mr Tuita's work can also be found on Sturt Street and the Goods Shed plaza.
Tongpop Pantheon is also a core program for Foto Biennale.
BIFB will run from August 26 to October 22.
The Ballarat Mining Exchange will host the BIFB Kids' Hub for the duration of the biennale.
There are free daily drop in photography activities from 10am to 4pm weekdays and 10am to 2pm on weekends, with kinder kids photography activities every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm for pint-sized photographers aged under five.
A program of school holiday workshops and family activities will also run at various times throughout the 60 day festival.
