Ballarat's Kathryn Mitchell injured at World Championships final

By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 10:30am
THROUGH all the joy of Mackenize Little's bronze medal in the javelin, there was the heartbreak for Ballarat veteran Kathryn Mitchell who was injured in the warm-up prior to the final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

