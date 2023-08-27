THROUGH all the joy of Mackenize Little's bronze medal in the javelin, there was the heartbreak for Ballarat veteran Kathryn Mitchell who was injured in the warm-up prior to the final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
Just minutes after smiling and waving to the crowd as she walked onto the arena for her fifth World Championship final, Mitchell cut a forlorn figure, throwing her water bottle and being assisted from the field, thanks to a torn abductor muscle she suffered in the warm-up, which ruled her out of the 12-woman final.
Mitchell, 41, had earlier in the week produced her best throw in almost three years to qualify for the final on her first attempt and give herself a genuine opportunity of a richly-deserved world championship medal.
But now she faces an uncertain future as to whether to go on for another year and attempt to win one of the two spots available on the Australian Olympic team for Paris next season.
Little and now former world champion, Kelsey-Lee Barber are notionally Australia's two leading javelin throwers with only two spots available on the team. Mitchell will need to recover and consistently hit marks ahead of those two in order to earn herself another Olympic opportunity.
