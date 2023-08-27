The Courier
Sunbury knock off Darley in huge BFNL A Grade final round upset

By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 27 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 11:00am
THE lion is roaring at Sunbury again after the A Grade netballers produced one of the upsets of the season, and in doing so, seeing them finish in third position on the BFNL ladder.

