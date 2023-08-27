THE lion is roaring at Sunbury again after the A Grade netballers produced one of the upsets of the season, and in doing so, seeing them finish in third position on the BFNL ladder.
A five-goal victory over the previously undefeated Darley was the perfect lead-in to the finals and comes on the back of a recent victory over North Ballarat.
While Darley knew it had nothing to lose in this contest, guaranteed a top position and a qualifying final with North Ballarat next week, the result will do wonders for Sunbury's confidence.
A loss would have seen them into a tricky fourth versus fifth final, but a win means they now sees them face sixth placed Lake Wendouree, firm in the knowledge that a victory there will give them two chances to make the grand final.
That fourth versus fifth game will now be a replay of Saturday's clash between Sebastopol and Redan and based on that form, it looks like it will be the Burra that now progress after they won comfortably 45-32.
Of course a week is a long time in netball, but Redan will have to do a lot right, and get its attack working next weekend if it wants to progress further.
North Ballarat returned to some form just in time for finals with a convincing victory over East Point. The difference in this match was the Roosters shooting. Both Maddy Selmon and Ebony Porter shot above 70 per cent on the day, while East Point struggled at just over 50 per cent.
Lake Wendouree tuned up in style for its showdown with Sunbury next weekend with a big win over Melton, 69-30 while Ballarat ended its season on a high with a big 84-22 win over Bacchus Marsh. The loss means the Cobras go winless this year.
Darley v North Ballarat
Sunbury v Lake Wendouree, Sebastopol v Redan
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.