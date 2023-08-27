The Couriersport
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHNL finals controversy as Springbank win with six players

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LEARMONTH is just one win away from another Central Highlands Netball League A Grade grand final berth, while Daylesford and Beaufort will now face-off in a cut throat semi-final next weekend after a big opening day of finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.