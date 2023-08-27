LEARMONTH is just one win away from another Central Highlands Netball League A Grade grand final berth, while Daylesford and Beaufort will now face-off in a cut throat semi-final next weekend after a big opening day of finals.
The Lakers were far from their 70+ goal a week shooting form, but their defence more than made up for it in an impressive 46-27 qualifying final win over Daylesford.
Coach Jordan O'Keefe said the performance of the team's back three had been a crucial element of the win.
"That was the biggest positive to take away from the game," he said. "All three of our combinations of defence we put out in the game worked really well. I was really happy with how we went, all three players that played back there did a tremendous job.
"It was different seeing Daylesford move their goal shooter to goal keeper for the entire game and yet we were able to grind our way around that, it was a good result."
For Daylesford it means three losses in a row and the Bulldogs will now need to pick themselves up next weekend against a powerful Beaufort side, which is playing in its best form of the season.
The Crows dominated their elimination final against Gordon, slamming home 68 goals in the 26-goal win.
Beaufort coach Alice Laidlaw her team would go into next week's match with a nothing to lose attitude next week.
"Credit to Gordon, we never felt we could relax at all, they are a team that if they get a sniff, they'll take it. I was never relaxed at all.
"It's great going in to next week knowing we've had a win, great for team morale and watching the games on Sunday, we can take some confidence knowing we are a chance."
On Sunday, Springbank overcame the sending off of wing defence Madison Quayle in the first half to defeat Rokewood-Corindhap with just six on the court for the entire second half
The 50-42 win means the Tigers get the week off and now face the winner of Daylesford and Beaufort for a spot in the grand final.
Springbank coach Casey Johnstone said she was stunned at what happened in the physical contest.
"It's such a blur, I don't even know, it happened so fast," she said.
"Being finals, I know emotions run high and we had no choice but to play with six players.
"We could have lost our head, but we played so well, I just couldn't fault the players we had on the court."
The loss means Rokewood-Corindhap are now in a difficult patch of the draw and will face reigning premier Buninyong in the semi-final next weekend. The Bombers held on in a thriller to defeat Newlyn 46-43 in the elimination final.
Daylesford v Beaufort
Rokewood-Corindhap v Buninyong
